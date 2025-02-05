LIVERAMP HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $RAMP Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS ($RAMP) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.55 per share, beating estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $195,410,000, beating estimates of $195,360,600 by $49,400.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS insiders have traded $RAMP stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RAMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOHSIN HUSSAIN (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,086 shares for an estimated $544,014 .

. KIMBERLY BLOOMSTON (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,258 shares for an estimated $482,524 .

. DEBORA B TOMLIN sold 9,765 shares for an estimated $244,808

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of LIVERAMP HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

