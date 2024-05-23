News & Insights

LiveRamp Holdings Climbs On Improved Q4 Results

May 23, 2024

(RTTNews) - LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) shares are gaining more than 11 percent on Thursday morning trade in response to a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter, supported by 15.6 percent revenue growth, compared to the prior year.

The quarterly loss was $5.37 million or $0.08 per share, compared to loss of $31.36 million or $0.48 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $171.85 million from $148.63 million last year.

For the first quarter, the company expects 12 percent growth in revenue to $172 million.

For fiscal 2025, revenue is projected to be between $710 to $730 million, up 8-11 percent.

Currently, shares are at $35.90, up 10.99 percent from the previous close of $32.34 on a volume of 1,248,705.

