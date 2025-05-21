LiveRamp Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results with Key Highlights and Corrections

Stocks
LiveRamp reported Q4 FY25 revenue of $189 million, a 10% increase, and fiscal year revenue of $746 million, a 13% rise.

Quiver AI Summary

LiveRamp has corrected its previously reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, detailing strong performance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended on March 31, 2025. The company reported a total revenue of $189 million, a 10% year-over-year increase, with subscription revenue at $145 million and marketplace revenue at $44 million. LiveRamp's GAAP operating loss decreased to $12 million, while non-GAAP operating income rose to $23 million, reflecting effective management strategies amid macroeconomic uncertainties. The firm also highlighted increased operating cash flow of 46% year-over-year and considerable share repurchases totaling $101 million for fiscal 2025. CEO Scott Howe emphasized the commitment to enhancing the platform and driving growth despite the challenging market environment. Looking forward, LiveRamp expects continued revenue growth and solid operating income for fiscal 2026.

Potential Positives

  • Q4 revenue increased by 10% year-over-year, indicating strong demand for LiveRamp's services.
  • Fiscal year 2025 operating cash flow rose 46% year-over-year, showcasing improved financial health and cash generation capabilities.
  • LiveRamp's share repurchases totaled $101 million for FY25, reflecting confidence in the company's future performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • The company reported an increase in non-GAAP operating income for FY25 to $136 million, a significant rise from $105 million the previous year, demonstrating operational efficiency and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

  • Correction of previously stated financial metrics may indicate a lack of accuracy and reliability in the company's reporting practices.
  • The expansion of GAAP operating loss and the compression of gross margins could raise concerns about operational efficiency and profitability.
  • The workforce restructuring affecting approximately 5% of full-time employees may signal potential instability within the company and the industry environment.

FAQ

What are LiveRamp's fourth-quarter financial highlights for fiscal 2025?

LiveRamp reported $189M in total revenue, a 10% increase year-over-year, with subscription revenue up 9% at $145M.

How did LiveRamp's operating income perform in FY2025?

LiveRamp recorded a GAAP operating income of $5M, down from $11M, while Non-GAAP operating income rose to $136M from $105M.

What significant changes occurred in LiveRamp's share repurchase program?

During fiscal 2025, LiveRamp repurchased approximately 3.8 million shares for $101 million, with $256 million remaining under authorization.

What is LiveRamp's guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2026?

LiveRamp expects to report revenue of $191 million and Non-GAAP operating income of $33 million for Q1 FY2026.

What new product did LiveRamp announce recently?

LiveRamp introduced Cross-Media Intelligence, a solution for marketers to optimize campaign measurement across multiple platforms.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today under the same headline by LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), please note the GAAP operating income and Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2026 were stated incorrectly. The corrected release follows:







Q4 Revenue up 10% year-over-year




FY25 Operating Cash Flow increases 46% year-over-year




FY25 Share Repurchases totaled $101 million





LiveRamp



®



(NYSE: RAMP), a leading data collaboration platform, today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.




Q4 Financial Highlights



1





  • Total revenue was $189 million, up 10%.


  • Subscription revenue was $145 million, up 9%.


  • Marketplace & Other revenue was $44 million, up 14%.


  • GAAP gross profit was $131 million, up 5%. GAAP gross margin of 69% compressed by 3 percentage points. Non-GAAP gross profit was $136 million, up 5%. Non-GAAP gross margin of 72% compressed by 3 percentage points.


  • GAAP operating loss was $12 million compared to $14 million. GAAP operating margin of negative 6% expanded by 2 percentage points. Non-GAAP operating income was $23 million compared to $16 million. Non-GAAP operating margin of 12% expanded by 3 percentage points.


  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.10 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.30.


  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $63 million compared to $28 million.


  • Share repurchases in the fourth quarter totaled approximately 950 thousand shares for $25 million.








Fiscal Year Financial Highlights



1





  • Total revenue was $746 million, up 13%.


  • Subscription revenue was $569 million, up 11%, and represented 76% of total revenue.


  • Marketplace & Other revenue was $177 million, up 21%.


  • GAAP gross profit was $530 million, up 10%, and GAAP gross margin of 71% compressed by 2 percentage points. Non-GAAP gross profit was $550 million, up 12%, and non-GAAP gross margin of 74% compressed by 1 percentage point.


  • GAAP operating income was $5 million compared to $11 million. GAAP operating margin of 1% compressed by 1 percentage point. Non-GAAP operating income was $136 million compared to $105 million. Non-GAAP operating margin of 18% expanded by 2 percentage points.


  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.01, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.70.


  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $154 million compared to $106 million.


  • Share repurchases in fiscal 2025 totaled approximately 3.8 million shares for $101 million. As of March 31, 2025, there was $256 million in remaining capacity under the share repurchase authorization that expires on December 31, 2026.







A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules to this press release.



Commenting on the results, CEO Scott Howe said:

"We had a strong finish to fiscal 2025, with fourth quarter revenue and operating income exceeding our expectations, revenue growing at a double-digit rate and operating cash flow reaching a record high. As we enter fiscal 2026, more so than ever, we are focused on controlling what we can control: Making our platform faster and easier to use; rolling out new functionality, such as our new Cross Media Intelligence measurement solution; helping customers optimize ad spend by harnessing the power of our Data Collaboration Network; and, finally, prudently managing our own costs and growth investments. The near-term macro environment may be uncertain, but we remain confident that in the long-run we can drive sustained growth and shareholder value creation.”




GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



The following table summarizes the Company’s financial results for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025 ($ in millions, except per share amounts):






GAAP



Non-GAAP



Q4 FY25

FY25


Q4 FY25

FY25

Subscription revenue
$145
$569






YoY change

9


%

11


%









Marketplace & Other revenue
$44
$177






YoY change

14


%

21


%










Total revenue

$


189

$


746










YoY change

10


%

13


%
















Gross profit

$


131

$


530


$


136

$


550

% Gross margin
69%
71%

72%
74%


YoY change

(3


pts)

(2


pts)


(3


pts)

(


1


pt)








Operating income (loss)

($12)

$


5


$


23

$


136

% Operating margin
(6%)
1%

12%
18%


YoY change

2


pts

(1 pt)


3 pts

2 pts







Net earnings (loss)
($6)
($1)

$20
$115


Diluted earnings (loss) per share

($0.10)

($0.


01)


$


0.30

$


1.70







Shares to calculate diluted EPS
66.0
66.1

67.5
67.5


YoY change

(1


%)

(3


%)


(1


%)

(1


%)








Net operating cash flow

$


63

$


154










Free cash flow










$


62

$


153








Totals may not sum due to rounding.




A detailed discussion of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules attached to this press release.




Additional Business Highlights & Metrics




  • On February 25 we hosted an investor day presentation in San Francisco. The video replay, slide presentation and transcript are available on our


    investor relations website


    . Additionally, please see our investor day recap that highlights 10 interesting slides from the presentation, available


    here


    .


  • On February 25-27 we hosted our annual customer and partner conference, RampUp, in San Francisco, bringing together more than 2,500 leaders at the intersection of marketing, technology and data science. The event featured product demonstrations and 40+ panels and presentations featuring 110 leaders from some of the largest brands in the world, including Disney, Home Depot, P&G and Uber – to name a few. Video replays of these sessions are available


    here


    and an event recap for investors is available


    here


    .


  • On February 25 we announced

    Cross-Media Intelligence

    , a new capability that enables marketers to better measure and optimize campaigns anywhere their customers are. LiveRamp’s Cross-Media Intelligence is a premier solution for next-generation cross-media measurement, unifying insights across partners and datasets, and delivering actionable, repeatable insights with unmatched speed and precision. With Cross-Media Intelligence, marketers for the first time can access unified, deduplicated reporting across screens and platforms (


    additional information


    ).


  • On April 22 Google


    announced


    that it will no longer roll out a new standalone prompt for consumers to opt-in to third-party cookie tracking on Chrome. LiveRamp’s mission remains the same: Enable best-in-class addressable reach and connectivity across every consumer experience by continuing to develop the largest and most useful data collaboration network. We will use cookies to extend reach on Chrome, while continuing to invest and expand our authenticated ecosystem across cookieless browsers (Safari, Firefox, and Edge), direct publisher integrations, CTV, mobile/gaming, and new AI integrations. Please see our


    blog post


    for additional information.


  • On March 6 we announced a workforce restructuring involving approximately 5% of our full-time employees. The restructuring is part of a broader strategic reprioritization to build a stronger, more profitable company by tightening our focus and simplifying and driving efficiency into our business processes. In the fourth quarter we incurred $7.2 million of restructuring and related charges primarily related to employee severance and benefits.


  • LiveRamp ended the year with 128 customers whose annualized subscription revenue exceeds $1 million, compared to 115 in the prior year.


  • LiveRamp ended the year with 840 direct subscription customers, compared to 900 in the prior year.


  • Fourth quarter subscription net retention was 104% and platform net retention was 106%.


  • Fourth quarter annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is the last month of the quarter fixed subscription revenue annualized, was $504 million, up 8% compared to the prior year period.


  • Current remaining performance obligations (CRPO), which is contracted and committed revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $471 million, up 14% compared to the prior year period.








Financial Outlook



LiveRamp’s non-GAAP operating income guidance excludes the impact of non-cash stock compensation, purchased intangible asset amortization, and restructuring and related charges.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, LiveRamp expects to report:




  • Revenue of $191 million, an increase of 9%


  • GAAP operating income of $6 million


  • Non-GAAP operating income of $33 million







For fiscal 2026, LiveRamp expects to report:




  • Revenue of between $787 million and $817 million, an increase of between 6% and 10%


  • GAAP operating income of between $85 million and $89 million


  • Non-GAAP operating income of between $178 million and $182 million








Conference Call



LiveRamp will hold a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to further discuss this information. Interested parties are invited to listen to a webcast of the conference, which can be accessed on LiveRamp’s


investor site


. A slide presentation will be referenced during the call and is available


here


.




About LiveRamp



LiveRamp is a leading data collaboration technology company, empowering marketers and media owners to deliver and measure marketing performance everywhere it matters. LiveRamp’s data collaboration network seamlessly unites data across advertisers, platforms, publishers, data providers, and commerce media networks—unlocking deep insights, delivering transformational consumer experiences, and driving measurable growth.



Built on a foundation of strict neutrality, interoperability, and global scale, LiveRamp enables organizations to maximize the value of their data while accelerating innovation. Trusted by many of the world’s leading brands, retailers, financial services providers, and healthcare innovators, LiveRamp is helping shape the future of responsible data collaboration in an AI-driven, outcomes-focused world where advertisers reach intended audiences and consumers receive more relevant advertising messages.



LiveRamp is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at


LiveRamp.com


.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended (the “PSLRA”). Forward-looking statements are often identified by words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “foresee,” or the negative of these terms or other similar variations thereof, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements, which are not statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, the Company’s guidance regarding revenue, GAAP operating loss and Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter and full year of fiscal 2026 and other similar estimates, assumptions, forecasts, projections and expectations regarding market position, product development, growth opportunities, economic conditions and other future events and trends.



These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results and experiences to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements.



Among the factors that may cause actual results and expectations to differ from anticipated results and expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are economic uncertainties that could impact us or our suppliers, customers and partners, including, geo-political circumstances, including risk related to tariffs and other trade restrictions, the possibility of a recession, general inflationary pressure and high interest rates; the ability and willingness of our customers to renew their agreements with us upon their expiration; our ability to add new customers and upsell within our subscription business; our reliance upon partners, including data suppliers, who may withdraw or withhold data from us; increased competition and rapidly changing technology that could impact our products and services; the risk that we fail to realize the potential benefits of or have difficulty integrating acquired businesses; and our inability to attract, motivate and retain talent. Additional risks include maintaining our culture and our ability to innovate and evolve while operating in a hybrid work environment, with some employees working remotely at least some of the time within a rapidly changing industry, while also avoiding disruption from reductions in our current workforce as well as disruptions resulting from acquisition, divestiture and other activities affecting our workforce. Our global workforce strategy could possibly encounter difficulty and not be as beneficial as planned. Our international operations are also subject to risks, including the performance of third parties as well as impacts from war and civil unrest, that may harm the Company’s business. The risk of a significant breach of the confidentiality of the information or the security of our or our customers’, suppliers’, or other partners’ data and/or computer systems, or the risk that our current insurance coverage may not be adequate for such a breach, that an insurer might deny coverage for a claim or that such insurance will continue to be available to us on commercially reasonable terms, or at all, could be detrimental to our business, reputation and results of operations. Other business risks include unfavorable publicity and negative public perception about our industry; interruptions or delays in service from data center or cloud hosting vendors we rely upon; and our dependence on the continued availability of third-party data hosting and transmission services. Our clients’ ability to use data on our platform could be restricted if the industry’s use of third-party cookies and tracking technology declines due to technology platform changes, regulation or increased user controls. Continued changes in the judicial, legislative, regulatory, accounting, cultural and consumer environments affecting our business, including but not limited to litigation, investigations, legislation, regulations and customs at the state, federal and international levels relating to information collection and use represents a risk, as well as changes in tax laws and regulations that are applied to our customers which could cause enterprise software budget tightening. In addition, third parties may claim that we are infringing their intellectual property or may infringe our intellectual property which could result in competitive injury and / or the incurrence of significant costs and draining of our resources.



For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect LiveRamp’s business, reputation, results of operation, financial condition and stock price, please refer to LiveRamp’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of LiveRamp’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings.



The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time.



LiveRamp assumes no obligation and does not currently intend to update these forward-looking statements.



To automatically receive LiveRampfinancial newsby email, please visit www.LiveRamp.com and subscribe to email alerts.




For more information, contact:



LiveRamp Investor Relations




Investor.Relations@LiveRamp.com




LiveRamp

®

and RampID™ and all other LiveRamp marks contained herein are trademarks or service marks of LiveRamp, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.



________________________




1


Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the prior year period.






LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









For the three months ended March 31,






$
%


2025


2024


Variance
Variance








Revenues
188,724


171,852


16,872

9.8
%

Cost of revenue
57,929


47,722


10,207

21.4
%

Gross profit
130,795


124,130


6,665

5.4
%



% Gross margin


69.3


%



72.2


%










Operating expenses






Research and development
45,926


45,161


765

1.7
%

Sales and marketing
56,961


60,476


(3,515
)
(5.8
)%

General and administrative
32,175


30,252


1,923

6.4
%

Gains, losses and other items, net
7,241


2,516


4,725

187.8
%

Total operating expenses
142,303


138,405


3,898

2.8
%








Loss from operations
(11,508
)

(14,275
)

2,767

19.4
%



% Margin


(6.1


)%



(8.3


)%










Total other income, net
4,762


5,070


(308
)
(6.1
)%

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(6,746
)

(9,205
)

2,459

26.7
%

Income tax benefit
(479
)

(3,027
)

2,548

84.2
%

Net earnings from continuing operations
(6,267
)

(6,178
)

(89
)
(1.4
)%








Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
-


805


(805
)
(100.0
)%








Net loss
(6,267
)

(5,373
)

(894
)
(16.6
)%








Basic loss per share:






Continuing operations
(0.10
)

(0.09
)

(0.00
)
(2.0
)%

Discontinued operations
0.00


0.01


(0.01
)
(100.0
)%

Basic loss per share
(0.10
)

(0.08
)

(0.01
)
(17.3
)%








Diluted loss per share:






Continuing operations
(0.10
)

(0.09
)

(0.00
)
(2.0
)%

Discontinued operations
0.00


0.01


(0.01
)
(100.0
)%

Diluted loss per share
(0.10
)

(0.08
)

(0.01
)
(17.3
)%








Basic weighted average shares
65,957


66,323




Diluted weighted average shares
65,957


66,323











Some totals may not sum due to rounding.


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









For the twelve months ended March 31,






$
%


2025


2024


Variance
Variance








Revenues
745,580


659,661


85,919

13.0
%

Cost of revenue
215,910


179,489


36,421

20.3
%

Gross profit
529,670


480,172


49,498

10.3
%



% Gross margin


71.0


%



72.8


%










Operating expenses






Research and development
176,668


151,201


25,467

16.8
%

Sales and marketing
213,106


195,693


17,413

8.9
%

General and administrative
126,499


110,166


16,333

14.8
%

Gains, losses and other items, net
7,993


11,708


(3,715
)
(31.7
)%

Total operating expenses
524,266


468,768


55,498

11.8
%








Income from operations
5,404


11,404


(6,000
)
(52.6
)%



% Margin


0.7


%



1.7


%










Total other income, net
17,436


22,957


(5,521
)
(24.0
)%

Income from continuing operations before income taxes
22,840


34,361


(11,521
)
(33.5
)%

Income tax expense
25,342


24,270


1,072

4.4
%

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations
(2,502
)

10,091


(12,593
)
(124.8
)%








Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
1,688


1,790


(102
)
(5.7
)%








Net earnings (loss)
(814
)

11,881


(12,695
)
(106.9
)%








Basic earnings (loss) per share:






Continuing operations
(0.04
)

0.15


(0.19
)
(124.8
)%

Discontinued operations
0.03


0.03


(0.00
)
(5.5
)%

Basic earnings (loss) per share
(0.01
)

0.18


(0.19
)
(106.9
)%








Diluted earnings (loss) per share:






Continuing operations
(0.04
)

0.15


(0.19
)
(125.5
)%

Discontinued operations
0.03


0.03


(0.00
)
(3.1
)%

Diluted earnings (loss) per share
(0.01
)

0.17


(0.19
)
(107.0
)%








Basic weighted average shares
66,126


66,266




Diluted weighted average shares
66,126


67,918











Some totals may not sum due to rounding.





































































































































































































































































































































































































































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)










For the three months


ended March 31,

For the twelve months


ended March 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
(6,746
)

(9,205
)

22,840


34,361

Income tax expense (benefit)
(479
)

(3,027
)

25,342


24,270

Net earnings from continuing operations
(6,267
)

(6,178
)

(2,502
)

10,091

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
-


805


1,688


1,790

Net earnings (loss)
(6,267
)

(5,373
)

(814
)

11,881









Basic earnings (loss) per share
(0.10
)

(0.08
)

(0.01
)

0.18

Diluted earnings (loss) per share
(0.10
)

(0.08
)

(0.01
)

0.17









Excluded items:







Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue)
3,135


3,097


14,415


8,785

Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses)
24,166


24,780


107,979


71,304

Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other)
7,241


2,516


7,993


11,708

Transformation costs (general and administrative)












1,875

Total excluded items from continuing operations
34,542


30,393


130,387


93,672









Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items
27,796


21,188


153,227


128,033

Income tax expense (2)
7,759


3,947


38,296


29,882

Non-GAAP net earnings (loss) from continuing operations
20,037


17,241


114,931


98,151









Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations







Basic
0.30


0.26


1.74


1.48

Diluted
0.30


0.25


1.70


1.45









Basic weighted average shares
65,957


66,323


66,126


66,266

Diluted weighted average shares
67,479


68,471


67,499


67,918









(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.









(2) Non-GAAP income taxes were calculated by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to year-to-date pretax income or loss and adjusting for discrete tax items in the period. The differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates were primarily due to the net tax effects of the excluded items, coupled with the valuation allowance and smaller pre-tax income for GAAP purposes.




















































































































































































































































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (1)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)










For the three months


ended March 31,

For the twelve months


ended March 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Income (loss) from operations
(11,508
)

(14,275
)

5,404


11,404

Operating income (loss) margin
(6.1
)%

(8.3
)%

0.7
%

1.7
%









Excluded items:







Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue)
3,135


3,097


14,415


8,785

Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses)
24,166


24,780


107,979


71,304

Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other)
7,241


2,516


7,993


11,708

Transformation costs (general and administrative)
-


-


-


1,875

Total excluded items
34,542


30,393


130,387


93,672









Income from operations before excluded items
23,034


16,118


135,791


105,076

Non-GAAP operating income margin
12.2
%

9.4
%

18.2
%

15.9
%









(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.














































































































































































































































































































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (1)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)










For the three months


ended March 31,

For the twelve months


ended March 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023









Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations
(6,267
)

(6,178
)

(2,502
)

10,091

Income tax expense (benefit)
(479
)

(3,027
)

25,342


24,270

Total other expense, net
(4,762
)

(5,070
)

(17,436
)

(22,957
)









Income (loss) from operations
(11,508
)

(14,275
)

5,404


11,404

Depreciation and amortization
3,803


3,823


17,207


11,508









EBITDA
(7,705
)

(10,452
)

22,611


22,912









Other adjustments:







Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses)
24,166


24,780


107,979


71,304

Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other)
7,241


2,516


7,993


11,708

Transformation costs (general and administrative)
-


-


-


1,875









Other adjustments
31,407


27,296


115,972


84,887









Adjusted EBITDA
23,702


16,844


138,583


107,799









(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)









March 31

March 31

$
%


2025


2024


Variance
Variance

Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents
413,331


336,867


76,464

22.7
%

Restricted cash
595


2,604


(2,009
)
(77.2
)%

Short-term investments
7,500


32,045


(24,545
)
(76.6
)%

Trade accounts receivable, net
186,169


190,313


(4,144
)
(2.2
)%

Refundable income taxes, net
9,708


8,521


1,187

13.9
%

Other current assets
38,886


31,682


7,204

22.7
%

Total current assets
656,189


602,032


54,157

9.0
%








Property and equipment
23,813


25,394


(1,581
)
(6.2
)%

Less - accumulated depreciation and amortization
17,629


17,213


416

2.4
%

Property and equipment, net
6,184


8,181


(1,997
)
(24.4
)%








Intangible assets, net
20,167


34,583


(14,416
)
(41.7
)%

Goodwill
501,756


501,756


-

-
%

Deferred commissions, net
44,452


48,143


(3,691
)
(7.7
)%

Other assets, net
30,623


36,748


(6,125
)
(16.7
)%


1,259,371


1,231,443


27,928

2.3
%








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Current liabilities:






Trade accounts payable
112,271


81,202


31,069

38.3
%

Accrued payroll and related expenses
50,776


61,575


(10,799
)
(17.5
)%

Other accrued expenses
38,586


42,857


(4,271
)
(10.0
)%

Deferred revenue
45,885


30,942


14,943

48.3
%

Total current liabilities
247,518


216,576


30,942

14.3
%








Other liabilities
62,994


65,732


(2,738
)
(4.2
)%








Stockholders' equity:






Preferred stock
-


-


-

n/a

Common stock
15,918


15,594


324

2.1
%

Additional paid-in capital
2,045,316


1,933,776


111,540

5.8
%

Retained earnings
1,313,358


1,314,172


(814
)
(0.1
)%

Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,295


3,964


331

8.4
%

Treasury stock, at cost
(2,430,028
)

(2,318,371
)

(111,657
)
4.8
%

Total stockholders' equity
948,859


949,135


(276
)
(0.0
)%


1,259,371


1,231,443


27,928

2.3
%














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


For the three months


ended March 31,


2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities:



Net loss
(6,267
)

(5,373
)

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax




(805
)

Non-cash operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization
3,803


3,823

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
44


6

Lease-related impairment and restructuring charges
(28
)

(546
)

Gain on sale of strategic investments
(515
)




Loss on marketable equity securities
206





Provision for doubtful accounts
(453
)

1,947

Deferred income taxes
(496
)

(498
)

Non-cash stock compensation expense
24,166


24,780

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net
25,187


8,700

Deferred commissions
46


(3,971
)

Other assets
4,703


8,514

Accounts payable and other liabilities
11,738


(246
)

Income taxes
(523
)

(7,285
)

Deferred revenue
969


(1,403
)

Net cash provided by operating activities
62,580


27,643

Cash flows from investing activities:



Capital expenditures
(293
)

(1,791
)

Cash paid in acquisitions, net of cash received




(170,281
)

Purchases of investments




(24,509
)

Proceeds from sales of investments




25,000

Proceeds from sale of strategic investment
763





Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
470


(171,581
)

Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans
202


1

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards
(1,026
)

(719
)

Acquisition of treasury stock
(25,447
)

(15,177
)

Net cash used in financing activities
(26,271
)

(15,895
)

Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations
36,779


(159,833
)

Cash flows from discontinued operations:



From operating activities
(798
)

805

Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations
(798
)

805

Net cash provided by (used in) continuing and discontinued operations
35,981


(159,028
)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
580


(447
)





Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
36,561


(159,475
)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
377,365


498,946

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
413,926


339,471





Supplemental cash flow information:



Cash paid for income taxes, net from continuing operations
558


4,905

Cash received for income taxes, net from discontinued operations




(1,258
)

Cash paid for operating lease liabilities
2,426


2,594









Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities




148

Operating lease assets, and related lease liabilities, relinquished in lease terminations
(40
)




Purchases of property, plant and equipment remaining unpaid at period end
20


104

Marketable equity securities obtained in disposition of strategic investment
652





Excise tax payable on net stock repurchases
64







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


For the twelve months


ended March 31,


2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities:



Net earnings (loss)
(814
)

11,881

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
(1,688
)

(1,790
)

Non-cash operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization
17,207


11,508

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
85


1,219

Lease-related impairment and restructuring charges
14


1,769

Gain on sale of strategic investments
(515
)




Loss on marketable equity securities
206





Provision for doubtful accounts
695


2,254

Impairment of goodwill




2,875

Deferred income taxes
(447
)

(458
)

Non-cash stock compensation expense
107,979


71,304

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net
3,547


(32,336
)

Deferred commissions
3,691


(11,113
)

Other assets
2,105


9,426

Accounts payable and other liabilities
3,573


8,508

Income taxes
3,430


22,275

Deferred revenue
14,897


8,334

Net cash provided by operating activities
153,965


105,656

Cash flows from investing activities:



Capital expenditures
(1,042
)

(4,255
)

Cash paid in acquisitions, net of cash received
(1,951
)

(170,281
)

Purchases of investments
(1,967
)

(48,894
)

Proceeds from sales of investments
26,989


50,750

Proceeds from sale of strategic investment
763





Purchases of strategic investments
(1,400
)

(1,000
)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
21,392


(173,680
)

Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans
8,833


7,222

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards
(10,331
)

(5,835
)

Acquisition of treasury stock
(101,198
)

(60,502
)

Net cash used in financing activities
(102,696
)

(59,115
)

Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations
72,661


(127,139
)

Cash flows from discontinued operations:



From operating activities
1,688


1,790

Net cash provided by discontinued operations
1,688


1,790

Net cash provided by (used in) continuing and discontinued operations
74,349


(125,349
)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
106


372





Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
74,455


(124,977
)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
339,471


464,448

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
413,926


339,471





Supplemental cash flow information:



Cash paid for income taxes, net from continuing operations
22,548


2,465

Cash received for income taxes, net from discontinued operations
(2,486
)

(2,765
)

Cash received for tenant improvement allowances
(2,628
)




Cash paid for operating lease liabilities
9,798


10,293









Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
2,327


11,825

Operating lease assets, and related lease liabilities, relinquished in lease terminations
(595
)

(4,486
)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment remaining unpaid at period end
20


104

Marketable equity securities obtained in disposition of strategic investment
652





Excise tax payable on net stock repurchases
128





















































































































































































































































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CALCULATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (1)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)














6/30/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2023
3/31/2024
FY2024

6/30/2024
9/30/2024
12/31/2024
3/31/2025
FY2025













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
25,693

$
35,764

$
16,556

$
27,643

$
105,656


$
(9,328
)
$
55,596

$
45,117

$
62,580

$
153,965













Less:











Capital expenditures

(53
)

(200
)

(2,211
)

(1,791
)

(4,255
)


(226
)

(241
)

(282
)

(293
)

(1,042
)













Free Cash Flow
$
25,640

$
35,564

$
14,345

$
25,852

$
101,401


$
(9,554
)
$
55,355

$
44,835

$
62,287

$
152,923

























(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)















Yr-to-Yr



FY2024


FY2025

FY2025 to FY2024


6/30/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2023
3/31/2024
FY2024

6/30/2024
9/30/2024
12/31/2024
3/31/2025
FY2025

%
$
















Revenues

154,069


159,871


173,869


171,852


659,661



175,961


185,483


195,412


188,724


745,580


13.0
%
85,919

Cost of revenue

45,621


41,212


44,934


47,722


179,489



51,749


51,234


54,998


57,929


215,910


20.3
%
36,421

Gross profit

108,448


118,659


128,935


124,130


480,172



124,212


134,249


140,414


130,795


529,670


10.3
%
49,498



% Gross margin



70.4


%



74.2


%



74.2


%



72.2


%



72.8


%




70.6


%



72.4


%



71.9


%



69.3


%



71.0


%


















Operating expenses














Research and development

34,519


33,733


37,788


45,161


151,201



44,118


43,889


42,735


45,926


176,668


16.8
%
25,467

Sales and marketing

44,879


44,135


46,203


60,476


195,693



54,175


51,107


50,863


56,961


213,106


8.9
%
17,413

General and administrative

26,664


26,009


27,241


30,252


110,166



30,961


31,369


31,994


32,175


126,499


14.8
%
16,333

Gains, losses and other items, net

116


6,574


2,502


2,516


11,708



206


397


149


7,241


7,993


(31.7
)%
(3,715
)

Total operating expenses

106,178


110,451


113,734


138,405


468,768



129,460


126,762


125,741


142,303


524,266


11.8
%
55,498
















Income (loss) from operations

2,270


8,208


15,201


(14,275
)

11,404



(5,248
)

7,487


14,673


(11,508
)

5,404


(52.6
)%
(6,000
)



% Margin


5.0

%


24.3

%


40.2

%


(31.6

)%


1.7

%



(3.0

)%


4.0

%


7.5

%


(6.1

)%


0.7

%


















Total other income, net

4,849


6,431


6,607


5,070


22,957



4,444


4,197


4,033


4,762


17,436


(24.0
)%
(5,521
)
















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

7,119


14,639


21,808


(9,205
)

34,361



(804
)

11,684


18,706


(6,746
)

22,840


(33.5
)%
(11,521
)

Income tax expense (benefit)

8,705


10,163


8,429


(3,027
)

24,270



6,685


9,952


9,184


(479
)

25,342


4.4
%
1,072

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations

(1,586
)

4,476


13,379


(6,178
)

10,091



(7,489
)

1,732


9,522


(6,267
)

(2,502
)

(124.8
)%
(12,593
)
















Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

-


387


598


805


1,790



-


-


1,688


-


1,688


(5.7
)%
(102
)
















Net earnings (loss)
$
(1,586
)
$
4,863

$
13,977

$
(5,373
)
$
11,881


$
(7,489
)
$
1,732

$
11,210

$
(6,267
)
$
(814
)

(106.9
)%
(12,695
)
















Basic earnings (loss) per share:














Continuing Operations

(0.02
)

0.07


0.20


(0.09
)

0.15



(0.11
)

0.03


0.15


(0.10
)

(0.04
)

(124.8
)%
(0.19
)

Discontinued Operations

0.00


0.01


0.01


0.01


0.03



0.00


0.00


0.03


0.00


0.03


(5.5
)%
(0.00
)

Basic earnings (loss) per share

(0.02
)

0.07


0.21


(0.08
)

0.18



(0.11
)

0.03


0.17


(0.10
)

(0.01
)

(106.9
)%
(0.19
)
















Diluted earnings (loss) per share:














Continuing Operations

(0.02
)

0.07


0.20


(0.09
)

0.15



(0.11
)

0.03


0.14


(0.10
)

(0.04
)

(125.5
)%
(0.19
)

Discontinued Operations

0.00


0.01


0.01


0.01


0.03



0.00


0.00


0.03


0.00


0.03


(3.1
)%
(0.00
)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

(0.02
)

0.07


0.21


(0.08
)

0.17



(0.11
)

0.03


0.17


(0.10
)

(0.01
)

(107.0
)%
(0.19
)































Basic weighted average shares

66,497


66,284


65,961


66,323


66,266



66,621


66,294


65,631


65,957


66,126




Diluted weighted average shares

66,497


67,868


67,943


66,323


67,918



66,621


67,309


66,743


65,957


66,126



















Some earnings (loss) per share amounts may not add due to rounding.

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EXPENSES (1)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



FY2024


FY2025


6/30/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2023
3/31/2024
FY2024

6/30/2024
9/30/2024
12/31/2024
3/31/2025
FY2025

Expenses:











Cost of revenue
45,621

41,212

44,934

47,722

179,489


51,749

51,234

54,998

57,929

215,910

Research and development
34,519

33,733

37,788

45,161

151,201


44,118

43,889

42,735

45,926

176,668

Sales and marketing
44,879

44,135

46,203

60,476

195,693


54,175

51,107

50,863

56,961

213,106

General and administrative
26,664

26,009

27,241

30,252

110,166


30,961

31,369

31,994

32,175

126,499

Gains, losses and other items, net
116

6,574

2,502

2,516

11,708


206

397

149

7,241

7,993













Gross profit, continuing operations:
108,448

118,659

128,935

124,130

480,172


124,212

134,249

140,414

130,795

529,670

% Gross margin
70.4
%
74.2
%
74.2
%
72.2
%
72.8
%

70.6
%
72.4
%
71.9
%
69.3
%
71.0
%













Excluded items:











Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue)
3,290

1,217

1,181

3,097

8,785


3,846

3,748

3,686

3,135

14,415

Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue)
629

629

817

1,478

3,553


1,596

1,499

1,455

1,615

6,165

Non-cash stock compensation (research and development)
5,077

5,293

6,960

9,859

27,189


10,205

10,920

10,085

10,494

41,704

Non-cash stock compensation (sales and marketing)
3,736

4,786

4,089

6,337

18,948


7,093

7,383

7,278

5,716

27,470

Non-cash stock compensation (general and administrative)
3,850

5,027

5,631

7,106

21,614


9,091

9,266

7,942

6,341

32,640

Restructuring charges (gains, losses, and other)
116

6,574

2,502

2,516

11,708


206

397

149

7,241

7,993

Transformation costs (general and administrative)
1,875










1,875















Total excluded items
18,573

23,526

21,180

30,393

93,672


32,037

33,213

30,595

34,542

130,387













Expenses, excluding items:











Cost of revenue
41,702

39,366

42,936

43,147

167,151


46,307

45,987

49,857

53,179

195,330

Research and development
29,442

28,440

30,828

35,302

124,012


33,913

32,969

32,650

35,432

134,964

Sales and marketing
41,143

39,349

42,114

54,139

176,745


47,082

43,724

43,585

51,245

185,636

General and administrative
20,939

20,982

21,610

23,146

86,677


21,870

22,103

24,052

25,834

93,859













Gross profit, excluding items:
112,367

120,505

130,933

128,705

492,510


129,654

139,496

145,555

135,545

550,250

% Gross margin
72.9
%
75.4
%
75.3
%
74.9
%
74.7
%

73.7
%
75.2
%
74.5
%
71.8
%
73.8
%













(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



FY2024


FY2025


6/30/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2023
3/31/2024
FY2024

6/30/2024
9/30/2024
12/31/2024
3/31/2025
FY2025













Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
7,119

14,639
21,808
(9,205
)
34,361

(804
)
11,684
18,706
(6,746
)
22,840

Income tax expense (benefit)
8,705

10,163
8,429
(3,027
)
24,270

6,685

9,952
9,184
(479
)
25,342

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations
(1,586
)
4,476
13,379
(6,178
)
10,091

(7,489
)
1,732
9,522
(6,267
)
(2,502
)













Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
-

387
598
805

1,790

-

-
1,688
-

1,688













Net earnings (loss)
(1,586
)
4,863
13,977
(5,373
)
11,881

(7,489
)
1,732
11,210
(6,267
)
(814
)













Earnings (loss) per share:











Basic
(0.02
)
0.07
0.21
(0.08
)
0.18

(0.11
)
0.03
0.17
(0.10
)
(0.01
)

Diluted
(0.02
)
0.07
0.21
(0.08
)
0.17

(0.11
)
0.03
0.17
(0.10
)
(0.01
)













Excluded items:











Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue)
3,290

1,217
1,181
3,097

8,785

3,846

3,748
3,686
3,135

14,415

Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses)
13,292

15,735
17,497
24,780

71,304

27,985

29,068
26,760
24,166

107,979

Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other)
116

6,574
2,502
2,516

11,708

206

397
149
7,241

7,993

Transformation costs (general and administrative)
1,875

-
-
-

1,875

-

-
-
-

-

Total excluded items from continuing operations
18,573

23,526
21,180
30,393

93,672

32,037

33,213
30,595
34,542

130,387













Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items
25,692

38,165
42,988
21,188

128,033

31,233

44,897
49,301
27,796

153,227

Income tax expense (2)
6,167

9,036
10,732
3,947

29,882

7,371

10,745
12,421
7,759

38,296

Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations
19,525

29,129
32,256
17,241

98,151

23,862

34,152
36,880
20,037

114,931













Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations











Basic
0.29

0.44
0.49
0.26

1.48

0.36

0.52
0.56
0.30

1.74

Diluted
0.29

0.43
0.47
0.25

1.45

0.35

0.51
0.55
0.30

1.70













Basic weighted average shares
66,497

66,284
65,961
66,323

66,266

66,621

66,294
65,631
65,957

66,126

Diluted weighted average shares
67,388

67,868
67,943
68,471

67,918

68,463

67,309
66,743
67,479

67,499













Some totals may not add due to rounding













(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.






































































































































































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE (1)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


For the

For the


quarter ending

year ending


June 30,


2025

March 31,


2026










Low

High







GAAP income from operations
$
6,000

$
85,000

$
89,000







Excluded items:





Purchased intangible asset amortization

3,000


11,000


11,000

Non-cash stock compensation

24,000


82,000


82,000

Total excluded items

27,000


93,000


93,000







Non-GAAP income from operations
$
33,000

$
178,000

$
182,000













(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.






















































































APPENDIX A

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Q4 FISCAL 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER KEY METRICS


To supplement our financial results, we use non-GAAP measures which exclude certain acquisition related expenses, non-cash stock compensation and restructuring charges. We believe these measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures and schedules are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated GAAP financial statements. Our management regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. These measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is also based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures.


Our non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP expenses and adjusted EBITDA reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects when applicable:



Purchased intangible asset amortization

: We incur amortization of purchased intangibles in connection with our acquisitions. Purchased intangibles include (i) developed technology, (ii) customer and publisher relationships, and (iii) trade names. We expect to amortize for accounting purposes the fair value of the purchased intangibles based on the pattern in which the economic benefits of the intangible assets will be consumed as revenue is generated. Although the intangible assets generate revenue for us, we exclude this item because this expense is non-cash in nature and because we believe the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.



Non-cash stock compensation

: Non-cash stock compensation consists of charges for employee restricted stock units, performance shares and stock options in accordance with current GAAP related to stock-based compensation including expense associated with stock-based compensation related to unvested options assumed in connection with our acquisitions. As we apply stock-based compensation standards, we believe that it is useful to investors to understand the impact of the application of these standards to our operational performance. Although stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with current GAAP and constitutes an ongoing and recurring expense, such expense is excluded from non-GAAP results because it is not an expense that typically requires or will require cash settlement by us and because such expense is not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.



Restructuring charges

: During the past several years, we have initiated certain restructuring activities in order to align our costs in connection with both our operating plans and our business strategies based on then-current economic conditions. As a result, we recognized costs related to termination benefits for employees whose positions were eliminated, lease and other contract termination charges, and asset impairments. These items, as well as third party expenses associated with business acquisitions in the prior years, reported as gains, losses, and other items, net, are excluded from non-GAAP results because such amounts are not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.



Transformation costs

: In previous years, we incurred significant expenses to separate the financial statements of our operating segments, with particular focus on segment-level balance sheets, and to evaluate portfolio priorities. Our criteria for excluding transformation expenses from our non-GAAP measures is as follows: 1) projects are discrete in nature; 2) excluded expenses consist only of third-party consulting fees that we would not incur otherwise; and 3) we do not exclude employee related expenses or other costs associated with the ongoing operations of our business. We substantially completed those projects during the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, and through most of fiscal 2019, we incurred transaction support expenses and system separation costs related to the Company's announced evaluation of strategic options for its Marketing Solutions (AMS) business. In the first and second quarters of fiscal 2021 in response to the potential COVID-19 pandemic impact on our business and again during fiscal 2023 in response to macroeconomic conditions, we incurred significant costs associated with the assessment of strategic and operating plans, including our long-term location strategy, and assistance in implementing the restructuring activities as a result of this assessment.  Our criteria for excluding these costs are the same. We believe excluding these items from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful for investors and provides meaningful supplemental information.


Our non-GAAP financial schedules are:




Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP Income from Operations, and Non-GAAP expenses


: Our Non-GAAP earnings per share, Non-GAAP income from operations, Non-GAAP operating income margin, and Non-GAAP expenses reflect adjustments as described above, as well as the related tax effects where applicable.



Adjusted EBITDA

: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income from continuing operations before income taxes, other income and expenses, depreciation and amortization, and including adjustments as described above. We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure our performance from period to period both at the consolidated level as well as within our operating segments and to compare our results to those of our competitors. We believe that the inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplementary information to and facilitates analysis by investors in evaluating the Company's performance and trends. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net earnings as an indicator of our performance.



Free Cash Flow

: To supplement our statement of cash flows, we use a non-GAAP measure of cash flow to analyze cash flows generated from operations. Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Management believes that this measure of cash flow is meaningful since it represents the amount of money available from continuing operations for the Company's discretionary spending. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.



PDF available:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d38f8ec4-85ab-47f8-b916-e99c4789ac26






