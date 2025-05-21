LiveRamp Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results with Key Highlights and Corrections

LiveRamp reported Q4 FY25 revenue of $189 million, a 10% increase, and fiscal year revenue of $746 million, a 13% rise.

LiveRamp has corrected its previously reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, detailing strong performance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended on March 31, 2025. The company reported a total revenue of $189 million, a 10% year-over-year increase, with subscription revenue at $145 million and marketplace revenue at $44 million. LiveRamp's GAAP operating loss decreased to $12 million, while non-GAAP operating income rose to $23 million, reflecting effective management strategies amid macroeconomic uncertainties. The firm also highlighted increased operating cash flow of 46% year-over-year and considerable share repurchases totaling $101 million for fiscal 2025. CEO Scott Howe emphasized the commitment to enhancing the platform and driving growth despite the challenging market environment. Looking forward, LiveRamp expects continued revenue growth and solid operating income for fiscal 2026.

Potential Positives

Q4 revenue increased by 10% year-over-year, indicating strong demand for LiveRamp's services.

Fiscal year 2025 operating cash flow rose 46% year-over-year, showcasing improved financial health and cash generation capabilities.

LiveRamp's share repurchases totaled $101 million for FY25, reflecting confidence in the company's future performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company reported an increase in non-GAAP operating income for FY25 to $136 million, a significant rise from $105 million the previous year, demonstrating operational efficiency and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Correction of previously stated financial metrics may indicate a lack of accuracy and reliability in the company's reporting practices.

The expansion of GAAP operating loss and the compression of gross margins could raise concerns about operational efficiency and profitability.

The workforce restructuring affecting approximately 5% of full-time employees may signal potential instability within the company and the industry environment.

FAQ

What are LiveRamp's fourth-quarter financial highlights for fiscal 2025?

LiveRamp reported $189M in total revenue, a 10% increase year-over-year, with subscription revenue up 9% at $145M.

How did LiveRamp's operating income perform in FY2025?

LiveRamp recorded a GAAP operating income of $5M, down from $11M, while Non-GAAP operating income rose to $136M from $105M.

What significant changes occurred in LiveRamp's share repurchase program?

During fiscal 2025, LiveRamp repurchased approximately 3.8 million shares for $101 million, with $256 million remaining under authorization.

What is LiveRamp's guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2026?

LiveRamp expects to report revenue of $191 million and Non-GAAP operating income of $33 million for Q1 FY2026.

What new product did LiveRamp announce recently?

LiveRamp introduced Cross-Media Intelligence, a solution for marketers to optimize campaign measurement across multiple platforms.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today under the same headline by LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), please note the GAAP operating income and Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2026 were stated incorrectly. The corrected release follows:















Q4 Revenue up 10% year-over-year









FY25 Operating Cash Flow increases 46% year-over-year









FY25 Share Repurchases totaled $101 million











LiveRamp







®







(NYSE: RAMP), a leading data collaboration platform, today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.







Q4 Financial Highlights







1











Total revenue was $189 million, up 10%.



Total revenue was $189 million, up 10%.



Subscription revenue was $145 million, up 9%.



Subscription revenue was $145 million, up 9%.



Marketplace & Other revenue was $44 million, up 14%.



Marketplace & Other revenue was $44 million, up 14%.



GAAP gross profit was $131 million, up 5%. GAAP gross margin of 69% compressed by 3 percentage points. Non-GAAP gross profit was $136 million, up 5%. Non-GAAP gross margin of 72% compressed by 3 percentage points.



GAAP gross profit was $131 million, up 5%. GAAP gross margin of 69% compressed by 3 percentage points. Non-GAAP gross profit was $136 million, up 5%. Non-GAAP gross margin of 72% compressed by 3 percentage points.



GAAP operating loss was $12 million compared to $14 million. GAAP operating margin of negative 6% expanded by 2 percentage points. Non-GAAP operating income was $23 million compared to $16 million. Non-GAAP operating margin of 12% expanded by 3 percentage points.



GAAP operating loss was $12 million compared to $14 million. GAAP operating margin of negative 6% expanded by 2 percentage points. Non-GAAP operating income was $23 million compared to $16 million. Non-GAAP operating margin of 12% expanded by 3 percentage points.



GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.10 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.30.



GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.10 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.30.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $63 million compared to $28 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $63 million compared to $28 million.



Share repurchases in the fourth quarter totaled approximately 950 thousand shares for $25 million.

















Fiscal Year Financial Highlights







1











Total revenue was $746 million, up 13%.



Total revenue was $746 million, up 13%.



Subscription revenue was $569 million, up 11%, and represented 76% of total revenue.



Subscription revenue was $569 million, up 11%, and represented 76% of total revenue.



Marketplace & Other revenue was $177 million, up 21%.



Marketplace & Other revenue was $177 million, up 21%.



GAAP gross profit was $530 million, up 10%, and GAAP gross margin of 71% compressed by 2 percentage points. Non-GAAP gross profit was $550 million, up 12%, and non-GAAP gross margin of 74% compressed by 1 percentage point.



GAAP gross profit was $530 million, up 10%, and GAAP gross margin of 71% compressed by 2 percentage points. Non-GAAP gross profit was $550 million, up 12%, and non-GAAP gross margin of 74% compressed by 1 percentage point.



GAAP operating income was $5 million compared to $11 million. GAAP operating margin of 1% compressed by 1 percentage point. Non-GAAP operating income was $136 million compared to $105 million. Non-GAAP operating margin of 18% expanded by 2 percentage points.



GAAP operating income was $5 million compared to $11 million. GAAP operating margin of 1% compressed by 1 percentage point. Non-GAAP operating income was $136 million compared to $105 million. Non-GAAP operating margin of 18% expanded by 2 percentage points.



GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.01, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.70.



GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.01, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.70.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $154 million compared to $106 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $154 million compared to $106 million.



Share repurchases in fiscal 2025 totaled approximately 3.8 million shares for $101 million. As of March 31, 2025, there was $256 million in remaining capacity under the share repurchase authorization that expires on December 31, 2026.















A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules to this press release.





Commenting on the results, CEO Scott Howe said:



"We had a strong finish to fiscal 2025, with fourth quarter revenue and operating income exceeding our expectations, revenue growing at a double-digit rate and operating cash flow reaching a record high. As we enter fiscal 2026, more so than ever, we are focused on controlling what we can control: Making our platform faster and easier to use; rolling out new functionality, such as our new Cross Media Intelligence measurement solution; helping customers optimize ad spend by harnessing the power of our Data Collaboration Network; and, finally, prudently managing our own costs and growth investments. The near-term macro environment may be uncertain, but we remain confident that in the long-run we can drive sustained growth and shareholder value creation.”









GAAP and Non-GAAP Results







The following table summarizes the Company’s financial results for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025 ($ in millions, except per share amounts):





































GAAP

















Non-GAAP



















Q4 FY25









FY25













Q4 FY25









FY25











Subscription revenue





$145





$569









—





—











YoY change









9





%









11





%













—









—











Marketplace & Other revenue





$44





$177









—





—











YoY change









14





%









21





%













—









—













Total revenue









$





189









$





746













—









—













YoY change









10





%









13





%













—









—









































Gross profit









$





131









$





530













$





136









$





550











% Gross margin





69%





71%









72%





74%











YoY change









(3





pts)









(2





pts)













(3





pts)









(





1





pt)









































Operating income (loss)









($12)









$





5













$





23









$





136











% Operating margin





(6%)





1%









12%





18%











YoY change









2





pts









(1 pt)













3 pts









2 pts







































Net earnings (loss)





($6)





($1)









$20





$115











Diluted earnings (loss) per share









($0.10)









($0.





01)













$





0.30









$





1.70







































Shares to calculate diluted EPS





66.0





66.1









67.5





67.5











YoY change









(1





%)









(3





%)













(1





%)









(1





%)









































Net operating cash flow









$





63









$





154













—









—













Free cash flow









—









—













$





62









$





153









































Totals may not sum due to rounding.



























A detailed discussion of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules attached to this press release.







Additional Business Highlights & Metrics









On February 25 we hosted an investor day presentation in San Francisco. The video replay, slide presentation and transcript are available on our





investor relations website





. Additionally, please see our investor day recap that highlights 10 interesting slides from the presentation, available





here





.



On February 25 we hosted an investor day presentation in San Francisco. The video replay, slide presentation and transcript are available on our . Additionally, please see our investor day recap that highlights 10 interesting slides from the presentation, available .



On February 25-27 we hosted our annual customer and partner conference, RampUp, in San Francisco, bringing together more than 2,500 leaders at the intersection of marketing, technology and data science. The event featured product demonstrations and 40+ panels and presentations featuring 110 leaders from some of the largest brands in the world, including Disney, Home Depot, P&G and Uber – to name a few. Video replays of these sessions are available





here





and an event recap for investors is available





here





.



On February 25-27 we hosted our annual customer and partner conference, RampUp, in San Francisco, bringing together more than 2,500 leaders at the intersection of marketing, technology and data science. The event featured product demonstrations and 40+ panels and presentations featuring 110 leaders from some of the largest brands in the world, including Disney, Home Depot, P&G and Uber – to name a few. Video replays of these sessions are available and an event recap for investors is available .



On February 25 we announced



Cross-Media Intelligence



, a new capability that enables marketers to better measure and optimize campaigns anywhere their customers are. LiveRamp’s Cross-Media Intelligence is a premier solution for next-generation cross-media measurement, unifying insights across partners and datasets, and delivering actionable, repeatable insights with unmatched speed and precision. With Cross-Media Intelligence, marketers for the first time can access unified, deduplicated reporting across screens and platforms (





additional information





).



On February 25 we announced Cross-Media Intelligence , a new capability that enables marketers to better measure and optimize campaigns anywhere their customers are. LiveRamp’s Cross-Media Intelligence is a premier solution for next-generation cross-media measurement, unifying insights across partners and datasets, and delivering actionable, repeatable insights with unmatched speed and precision. With Cross-Media Intelligence, marketers for the first time can access unified, deduplicated reporting across screens and platforms ( ).



On April 22 Google





announced





that it will no longer roll out a new standalone prompt for consumers to opt-in to third-party cookie tracking on Chrome. LiveRamp’s mission remains the same: Enable best-in-class addressable reach and connectivity across every consumer experience by continuing to develop the largest and most useful data collaboration network. We will use cookies to extend reach on Chrome, while continuing to invest and expand our authenticated ecosystem across cookieless browsers (Safari, Firefox, and Edge), direct publisher integrations, CTV, mobile/gaming, and new AI integrations. Please see our





blog post





for additional information.



On April 22 Google that it will no longer roll out a new standalone prompt for consumers to opt-in to third-party cookie tracking on Chrome. LiveRamp’s mission remains the same: Enable best-in-class addressable reach and connectivity across every consumer experience by continuing to develop the largest and most useful data collaboration network. We will use cookies to extend reach on Chrome, while continuing to invest and expand our authenticated ecosystem across cookieless browsers (Safari, Firefox, and Edge), direct publisher integrations, CTV, mobile/gaming, and new AI integrations. Please see our for additional information.



On March 6 we announced a workforce restructuring involving approximately 5% of our full-time employees. The restructuring is part of a broader strategic reprioritization to build a stronger, more profitable company by tightening our focus and simplifying and driving efficiency into our business processes. In the fourth quarter we incurred $7.2 million of restructuring and related charges primarily related to employee severance and benefits.



On March 6 we announced a workforce restructuring involving approximately 5% of our full-time employees. The restructuring is part of a broader strategic reprioritization to build a stronger, more profitable company by tightening our focus and simplifying and driving efficiency into our business processes. In the fourth quarter we incurred $7.2 million of restructuring and related charges primarily related to employee severance and benefits.



LiveRamp ended the year with 128 customers whose annualized subscription revenue exceeds $1 million, compared to 115 in the prior year.



LiveRamp ended the year with 128 customers whose annualized subscription revenue exceeds $1 million, compared to 115 in the prior year.



LiveRamp ended the year with 840 direct subscription customers, compared to 900 in the prior year.



LiveRamp ended the year with 840 direct subscription customers, compared to 900 in the prior year.



Fourth quarter subscription net retention was 104% and platform net retention was 106%.



Fourth quarter subscription net retention was 104% and platform net retention was 106%.



Fourth quarter annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is the last month of the quarter fixed subscription revenue annualized, was $504 million, up 8% compared to the prior year period.



Fourth quarter annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is the last month of the quarter fixed subscription revenue annualized, was $504 million, up 8% compared to the prior year period.



Current remaining performance obligations (CRPO), which is contracted and committed revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $471 million, up 14% compared to the prior year period.

















Financial Outlook







LiveRamp’s non-GAAP operating income guidance excludes the impact of non-cash stock compensation, purchased intangible asset amortization, and restructuring and related charges.





For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, LiveRamp expects to report:







Revenue of $191 million, an increase of 9%



Revenue of $191 million, an increase of 9%



GAAP operating income of $6 million



GAAP operating income of $6 million



Non-GAAP operating income of $33 million















For fiscal 2026, LiveRamp expects to report:







Revenue of between $787 million and $817 million, an increase of between 6% and 10%



Revenue of between $787 million and $817 million, an increase of between 6% and 10%



GAAP operating income of between $85 million and $89 million



GAAP operating income of between $85 million and $89 million



Non-GAAP operating income of between $178 million and $182 million

















Conference Call







LiveRamp will hold a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to further discuss this information. Interested parties are invited to listen to a webcast of the conference, which can be accessed on LiveRamp’s





investor site





. A slide presentation will be referenced during the call and is available





here





.







About LiveRamp







LiveRamp is a leading data collaboration technology company, empowering marketers and media owners to deliver and measure marketing performance everywhere it matters. LiveRamp’s data collaboration network seamlessly unites data across advertisers, platforms, publishers, data providers, and commerce media networks—unlocking deep insights, delivering transformational consumer experiences, and driving measurable growth.





Built on a foundation of strict neutrality, interoperability, and global scale, LiveRamp enables organizations to maximize the value of their data while accelerating innovation. Trusted by many of the world’s leading brands, retailers, financial services providers, and healthcare innovators, LiveRamp is helping shape the future of responsible data collaboration in an AI-driven, outcomes-focused world where advertisers reach intended audiences and consumers receive more relevant advertising messages.





LiveRamp is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at





LiveRamp.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended (the “PSLRA”). Forward-looking statements are often identified by words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “foresee,” or the negative of these terms or other similar variations thereof, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements, which are not statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, the Company’s guidance regarding revenue, GAAP operating loss and Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter and full year of fiscal 2026 and other similar estimates, assumptions, forecasts, projections and expectations regarding market position, product development, growth opportunities, economic conditions and other future events and trends.





These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results and experiences to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements.





Among the factors that may cause actual results and expectations to differ from anticipated results and expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are economic uncertainties that could impact us or our suppliers, customers and partners, including, geo-political circumstances, including risk related to tariffs and other trade restrictions, the possibility of a recession, general inflationary pressure and high interest rates; the ability and willingness of our customers to renew their agreements with us upon their expiration; our ability to add new customers and upsell within our subscription business; our reliance upon partners, including data suppliers, who may withdraw or withhold data from us; increased competition and rapidly changing technology that could impact our products and services; the risk that we fail to realize the potential benefits of or have difficulty integrating acquired businesses; and our inability to attract, motivate and retain talent. Additional risks include maintaining our culture and our ability to innovate and evolve while operating in a hybrid work environment, with some employees working remotely at least some of the time within a rapidly changing industry, while also avoiding disruption from reductions in our current workforce as well as disruptions resulting from acquisition, divestiture and other activities affecting our workforce. Our global workforce strategy could possibly encounter difficulty and not be as beneficial as planned. Our international operations are also subject to risks, including the performance of third parties as well as impacts from war and civil unrest, that may harm the Company’s business. The risk of a significant breach of the confidentiality of the information or the security of our or our customers’, suppliers’, or other partners’ data and/or computer systems, or the risk that our current insurance coverage may not be adequate for such a breach, that an insurer might deny coverage for a claim or that such insurance will continue to be available to us on commercially reasonable terms, or at all, could be detrimental to our business, reputation and results of operations. Other business risks include unfavorable publicity and negative public perception about our industry; interruptions or delays in service from data center or cloud hosting vendors we rely upon; and our dependence on the continued availability of third-party data hosting and transmission services. Our clients’ ability to use data on our platform could be restricted if the industry’s use of third-party cookies and tracking technology declines due to technology platform changes, regulation or increased user controls. Continued changes in the judicial, legislative, regulatory, accounting, cultural and consumer environments affecting our business, including but not limited to litigation, investigations, legislation, regulations and customs at the state, federal and international levels relating to information collection and use represents a risk, as well as changes in tax laws and regulations that are applied to our customers which could cause enterprise software budget tightening. In addition, third parties may claim that we are infringing their intellectual property or may infringe our intellectual property which could result in competitive injury and / or the incurrence of significant costs and draining of our resources.





For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect LiveRamp’s business, reputation, results of operation, financial condition and stock price, please refer to LiveRamp’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of LiveRamp’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings.





The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time.





LiveRamp assumes no obligation and does not currently intend to update these forward-looking statements.





To automatically receive LiveRampfinancial newsby email, please visit www.LiveRamp.com and subscribe to email alerts.







For more information, contact:







LiveRamp Investor Relations









Investor.Relations@LiveRamp.com









LiveRamp



®



and RampID™ and all other LiveRamp marks contained herein are trademarks or service marks of LiveRamp, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.





________________________









1





Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the prior year period.









































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)













































For the three months ended March 31,





























$





%













2025













2024













Variance





Variance









































Revenues





188,724













171,852













16,872









9.8





%









Cost of revenue





57,929













47,722













10,207









21.4





%









Gross profit





130,795













124,130













6,665









5.4





%













% Gross margin













69.3













%

















72.2













%

























































Operating expenses

































Research and development





45,926













45,161













765









1.7





%









Sales and marketing





56,961













60,476













(3,515





)





(5.8





)%









General and administrative





32,175













30,252













1,923









6.4





%









Gains, losses and other items, net





7,241













2,516













4,725









187.8





%









Total operating expenses





142,303













138,405













3,898









2.8





%









































Loss from operations





(11,508





)









(14,275





)









2,767









19.4





%













% Margin













(6.1













)%

















(8.3













)%

























































Total other income, net





4,762













5,070













(308





)





(6.1





)%









Loss from continuing operations before income taxes





(6,746





)









(9,205





)









2,459









26.7





%









Income tax benefit





(479





)









(3,027





)









2,548









84.2





%









Net earnings from continuing operations





(6,267





)









(6,178





)









(89





)





(1.4





)%









































Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax





-













805













(805





)





(100.0





)%









































Net loss





(6,267





)









(5,373





)









(894





)





(16.6





)%









































Basic loss per share:

































Continuing operations





(0.10





)









(0.09





)









(0.00





)





(2.0





)%









Discontinued operations





0.00













0.01













(0.01





)





(100.0





)%









Basic loss per share





(0.10





)









(0.08





)









(0.01





)





(17.3





)%









































Diluted loss per share:

































Continuing operations





(0.10





)









(0.09





)









(0.00





)





(2.0





)%









Discontinued operations





0.00













0.01













(0.01





)





(100.0





)%









Diluted loss per share





(0.10





)









(0.08





)









(0.01





)





(17.3





)%









































Basic weighted average shares





65,957













66,323

























Diluted weighted average shares





65,957













66,323

























































Some totals may not sum due to rounding.









































































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)













































For the twelve months ended March 31,





























$





%













2025













2024













Variance





Variance









































Revenues





745,580













659,661













85,919









13.0





%









Cost of revenue





215,910













179,489













36,421









20.3





%









Gross profit





529,670













480,172













49,498









10.3





%













% Gross margin













71.0













%

















72.8













%

























































Operating expenses

































Research and development





176,668













151,201













25,467









16.8





%









Sales and marketing





213,106













195,693













17,413









8.9





%









General and administrative





126,499













110,166













16,333









14.8





%









Gains, losses and other items, net





7,993













11,708













(3,715





)





(31.7





)%









Total operating expenses





524,266













468,768













55,498









11.8





%









































Income from operations





5,404













11,404













(6,000





)





(52.6





)%













% Margin













0.7













%

















1.7













%

























































Total other income, net





17,436













22,957













(5,521





)





(24.0





)%









Income from continuing operations before income taxes





22,840













34,361













(11,521





)





(33.5





)%









Income tax expense





25,342













24,270













1,072









4.4





%









Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations





(2,502





)









10,091













(12,593





)





(124.8





)%









































Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax





1,688













1,790













(102





)





(5.7





)%









































Net earnings (loss)





(814





)









11,881













(12,695





)





(106.9





)%









































Basic earnings (loss) per share:

































Continuing operations





(0.04





)









0.15













(0.19





)





(124.8





)%









Discontinued operations





0.03













0.03













(0.00





)





(5.5





)%









Basic earnings (loss) per share





(0.01





)









0.18













(0.19





)





(106.9





)%









































Diluted earnings (loss) per share:

































Continuing operations





(0.04





)









0.15













(0.19





)





(125.5





)%









Discontinued operations





0.03













0.03













(0.00





)





(3.1





)%









Diluted earnings (loss) per share





(0.01





)









0.17













(0.19





)





(107.0





)%









































Basic weighted average shares





66,126













66,266

























Diluted weighted average shares





66,126













67,918

























































Some totals may not sum due to rounding.









































































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1)









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

















































For the three months





ended March 31,









For the twelve months





ended March 31,













2025













2024













2025













2024













































Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes





(6,746





)









(9,205





)









22,840













34,361









Income tax expense (benefit)





(479





)









(3,027





)









25,342













24,270









Net earnings from continuing operations





(6,267





)









(6,178





)









(2,502





)









10,091









Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax





-













805













1,688













1,790









Net earnings (loss)





(6,267





)









(5,373





)









(814





)









11,881













































Basic earnings (loss) per share





(0.10





)









(0.08





)









(0.01





)









0.18









Diluted earnings (loss) per share





(0.10





)









(0.08





)









(0.01





)









0.17













































Excluded items:





































Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue)





3,135













3,097













14,415













8,785









Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses)





24,166













24,780













107,979













71,304









Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other)





7,241













2,516













7,993













11,708









Transformation costs (general and administrative)





—













—













—













1,875









Total excluded items from continuing operations





34,542













30,393













130,387













93,672













































Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items





27,796













21,188













153,227













128,033









Income tax expense (2)





7,759













3,947













38,296













29,882









Non-GAAP net earnings (loss) from continuing operations





20,037













17,241













114,931













98,151













































Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations





































Basic





0.30













0.26













1.74













1.48









Diluted





0.30













0.25













1.70













1.45













































Basic weighted average shares





65,957













66,323













66,126













66,266









Diluted weighted average shares





67,479













68,471













67,499













67,918













































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.













































(2) Non-GAAP income taxes were calculated by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to year-to-date pretax income or loss and adjusting for discrete tax items in the period. The differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates were primarily due to the net tax effects of the excluded items, coupled with the valuation allowance and smaller pre-tax income for GAAP purposes.





















































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (1)









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

















































For the three months





ended March 31,









For the twelve months





ended March 31,













2025













2024













2025













2024

















































Income (loss) from operations





(11,508





)









(14,275





)









5,404













11,404













Operating income (loss) margin





(6.1





)%









(8.3





)%









0.7





%









1.7





%













































Excluded items:





































Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue)





3,135













3,097













14,415













8,785













Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses)





24,166













24,780













107,979













71,304













Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other)





7,241













2,516













7,993













11,708













Transformation costs (general and administrative)





-













-













-













1,875













Total excluded items





34,542













30,393













130,387













93,672

















































Income from operations before excluded items





23,034













16,118













135,791













105,076













Non-GAAP operating income margin





12.2





%









9.4





%









18.2





%









15.9





%













































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.





















































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (1)









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

















































For the three months





ended March 31,









For the twelve months





ended March 31,













2024













2023













2024













2023

















































Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations





(6,267





)









(6,178





)









(2,502





)









10,091













Income tax expense (benefit)





(479





)









(3,027





)









25,342













24,270













Total other expense, net





(4,762





)









(5,070





)









(17,436





)









(22,957





)













































Income (loss) from operations





(11,508





)









(14,275





)









5,404













11,404













Depreciation and amortization





3,803













3,823













17,207













11,508

















































EBITDA





(7,705





)









(10,452





)









22,611













22,912

















































Other adjustments:





































Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses)





24,166













24,780













107,979













71,304













Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other)





7,241













2,516













7,993













11,708













Transformation costs (general and administrative)





-













-













-













1,875

















































Other adjustments





31,407













27,296













115,972













84,887

















































Adjusted EBITDA





23,702













16,844













138,583













107,799

















































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.





















































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Dollars in thousands)













































March 31









March 31









$





%













2025













2024













Variance





Variance









Assets

































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents





413,331













336,867













76,464









22.7





%









Restricted cash





595













2,604













(2,009





)





(77.2





)%









Short-term investments





7,500













32,045













(24,545





)





(76.6





)%









Trade accounts receivable, net





186,169













190,313













(4,144





)





(2.2





)%









Refundable income taxes, net





9,708













8,521













1,187









13.9





%









Other current assets





38,886













31,682













7,204









22.7





%









Total current assets





656,189













602,032













54,157









9.0





%









































Property and equipment





23,813













25,394













(1,581





)





(6.2





)%









Less - accumulated depreciation and amortization





17,629













17,213













416









2.4





%









Property and equipment, net





6,184













8,181













(1,997





)





(24.4





)%









































Intangible assets, net





20,167













34,583













(14,416





)





(41.7





)%









Goodwill





501,756













501,756













-









-





%









Deferred commissions, net





44,452













48,143













(3,691





)





(7.7





)%









Other assets, net





30,623













36,748













(6,125





)





(16.7





)%













1,259,371













1,231,443













27,928









2.3





%









































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

































Current liabilities:

































Trade accounts payable





112,271













81,202













31,069









38.3





%









Accrued payroll and related expenses





50,776













61,575













(10,799





)





(17.5





)%









Other accrued expenses





38,586













42,857













(4,271





)





(10.0





)%









Deferred revenue





45,885













30,942













14,943









48.3





%









Total current liabilities





247,518













216,576













30,942









14.3





%









































Other liabilities





62,994













65,732













(2,738





)





(4.2





)%









































Stockholders' equity:

































Preferred stock





-













-













-









n/a









Common stock





15,918













15,594













324









2.1





%









Additional paid-in capital





2,045,316













1,933,776













111,540









5.8





%









Retained earnings





1,313,358













1,314,172













(814





)





(0.1





)%









Accumulated other comprehensive income





4,295













3,964













331









8.4





%









Treasury stock, at cost





(2,430,028





)









(2,318,371





)









(111,657





)





4.8





%









Total stockholders' equity





948,859













949,135













(276





)





(0.0





)%













1,259,371













1,231,443













27,928









2.3





%





































































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)













For the three months





ended March 31,













2025













2024













Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net loss





(6,267





)









(5,373





)









Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax





—













(805





)









Non-cash operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization





3,803













3,823













Loss on disposal or impairment of assets





44













6













Lease-related impairment and restructuring charges





(28





)









(546





)









Gain on sale of strategic investments





(515





)









—













Loss on marketable equity securities





206













—













Provision for doubtful accounts





(453





)









1,947













Deferred income taxes





(496





)









(498





)









Non-cash stock compensation expense





24,166













24,780













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable, net





25,187













8,700













Deferred commissions





46













(3,971





)









Other assets





4,703













8,514













Accounts payable and other liabilities





11,738













(246





)









Income taxes





(523





)









(7,285





)









Deferred revenue





969













(1,403





)









Net cash provided by operating activities





62,580













27,643













Cash flows from investing activities:





















Capital expenditures





(293





)









(1,791





)









Cash paid in acquisitions, net of cash received





—













(170,281





)









Purchases of investments





—













(24,509





)









Proceeds from sales of investments





—













25,000













Proceeds from sale of strategic investment





763













—













Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





470













(171,581





)









Cash flows from financing activities:





















Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans





202













1













Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards





(1,026





)









(719





)









Acquisition of treasury stock





(25,447





)









(15,177





)









Net cash used in financing activities





(26,271





)









(15,895





)









Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations





36,779













(159,833





)









Cash flows from discontinued operations:





















From operating activities





(798





)









805













Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations





(798





)









805













Net cash provided by (used in) continuing and discontinued operations





35,981













(159,028





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash





580













(447





)





























Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





36,561













(159,475





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period





377,365













498,946













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period





413,926













339,471

































Supplemental cash flow information:





















Cash paid for income taxes, net from continuing operations





558













4,905













Cash received for income taxes, net from discontinued operations





—













(1,258





)









Cash paid for operating lease liabilities





2,426













2,594





















































Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities





—













148













Operating lease assets, and related lease liabilities, relinquished in lease terminations





(40





)









—













Purchases of property, plant and equipment remaining unpaid at period end





20













104













Marketable equity securities obtained in disposition of strategic investment





652













—













Excise tax payable on net stock repurchases





64













—





























































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)













For the twelve months





ended March 31,













2025













2024













Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net earnings (loss)





(814





)









11,881













Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax





(1,688





)









(1,790





)









Non-cash operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization





17,207













11,508













Loss on disposal or impairment of assets





85













1,219













Lease-related impairment and restructuring charges





14













1,769













Gain on sale of strategic investments





(515





)









—













Loss on marketable equity securities





206













—













Provision for doubtful accounts





695













2,254













Impairment of goodwill





—













2,875













Deferred income taxes





(447





)









(458





)









Non-cash stock compensation expense





107,979













71,304













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable, net





3,547













(32,336





)









Deferred commissions





3,691













(11,113





)









Other assets





2,105













9,426













Accounts payable and other liabilities





3,573













8,508













Income taxes





3,430













22,275













Deferred revenue





14,897













8,334













Net cash provided by operating activities





153,965













105,656













Cash flows from investing activities:





















Capital expenditures





(1,042





)









(4,255





)









Cash paid in acquisitions, net of cash received





(1,951





)









(170,281





)









Purchases of investments





(1,967





)









(48,894





)









Proceeds from sales of investments





26,989













50,750













Proceeds from sale of strategic investment





763













—













Purchases of strategic investments





(1,400





)









(1,000





)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





21,392













(173,680





)









Cash flows from financing activities:





















Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans





8,833













7,222













Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards





(10,331





)









(5,835





)









Acquisition of treasury stock





(101,198





)









(60,502





)









Net cash used in financing activities





(102,696





)









(59,115





)









Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations





72,661













(127,139





)









Cash flows from discontinued operations:





















From operating activities





1,688













1,790













Net cash provided by discontinued operations





1,688













1,790













Net cash provided by (used in) continuing and discontinued operations





74,349













(125,349





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash





106













372

































Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





74,455













(124,977





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period





339,471













464,448













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period





413,926













339,471

































Supplemental cash flow information:





















Cash paid for income taxes, net from continuing operations





22,548













2,465













Cash received for income taxes, net from discontinued operations





(2,486





)









(2,765





)









Cash received for tenant improvement allowances





(2,628





)









—













Cash paid for operating lease liabilities





9,798













10,293





















































Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities





2,327













11,825













Operating lease assets, and related lease liabilities, relinquished in lease terminations





(595





)









(4,486





)









Purchases of property, plant and equipment remaining unpaid at period end





20













104













Marketable equity securities obtained in disposition of strategic investment





652













—













Excise tax payable on net stock repurchases





128













—









































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES









CALCULATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (1)









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

































































6/30/2023





9/30/2023





12/31/2023





3/31/2024





FY2024









6/30/2024





9/30/2024





12/31/2024





3/31/2025





FY2025





























































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





$





25,693









$





35,764









$





16,556









$





27,643









$





105,656













$





(9,328





)





$





55,596









$





45,117









$





62,580









$





153,965

































































Less:





















































Capital expenditures









(53





)









(200





)









(2,211





)









(1,791





)









(4,255





)













(226





)









(241





)









(282





)









(293





)









(1,042





)





























































Free Cash Flow





$





25,640









$





35,564









$





14,345









$





25,852









$





101,401













$





(9,554





)





$





55,355









$





44,835









$





62,287









$





152,923





















































































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

























LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)































































Yr-to-Yr

















FY2024













FY2025











FY2025 to FY2024













6/30/2023





9/30/2023





12/31/2023





3/31/2024





FY2024









6/30/2024





9/30/2024





12/31/2024





3/31/2025





FY2025









%





$









































































Revenues









154,069













159,871













173,869













171,852













659,661

















175,961













185,483













195,412













188,724













745,580













13.0





%





85,919













Cost of revenue









45,621













41,212













44,934













47,722













179,489

















51,749













51,234













54,998













57,929













215,910













20.3





%





36,421













Gross profit









108,448













118,659













128,935













124,130













480,172

















124,212













134,249













140,414













130,795













529,670













10.3





%





49,498

















% Gross margin

















70.4













%

















74.2













%

















74.2













%

















72.2













%

















72.8













%





















70.6













%

















72.4













%

















71.9













%

















69.3













%

















71.0













%

























































































Operating expenses

































































Research and development









34,519













33,733













37,788













45,161













151,201

















44,118













43,889













42,735













45,926













176,668













16.8





%





25,467













Sales and marketing









44,879













44,135













46,203













60,476













195,693

















54,175













51,107













50,863













56,961













213,106













8.9





%





17,413













General and administrative









26,664













26,009













27,241













30,252













110,166

















30,961













31,369













31,994













32,175













126,499













14.8





%





16,333













Gains, losses and other items, net









116













6,574













2,502













2,516













11,708

















206













397













149













7,241













7,993













(31.7





)%





(3,715





)









Total operating expenses









106,178













110,451













113,734













138,405













468,768

















129,460













126,762













125,741













142,303













524,266













11.8





%





55,498













































































Income (loss) from operations









2,270













8,208













15,201













(14,275





)









11,404

















(5,248





)









7,487













14,673













(11,508





)









5,404













(52.6





)%





(6,000





)













% Margin















5.0









%













24.3









%













40.2









%













(31.6









)%













1.7









%

















(3.0









)%













4.0









%













7.5









%













(6.1









)%













0.7









%























































































Total other income, net









4,849













6,431













6,607













5,070













22,957

















4,444













4,197













4,033













4,762













17,436













(24.0





)%





(5,521





)









































































Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes









7,119













14,639













21,808













(9,205





)









34,361

















(804





)









11,684













18,706













(6,746





)









22,840













(33.5





)%





(11,521





)









Income tax expense (benefit)









8,705













10,163













8,429













(3,027





)









24,270

















6,685













9,952













9,184













(479





)









25,342













4.4





%





1,072













Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations









(1,586





)









4,476













13,379













(6,178





)









10,091

















(7,489





)









1,732













9,522













(6,267





)









(2,502





)









(124.8





)%





(12,593





)









































































Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax









-













387













598













805













1,790

















-













-













1,688













-













1,688













(5.7





)%





(102





)









































































Net earnings (loss)





$





(1,586





)





$





4,863









$





13,977









$





(5,373





)





$





11,881













$





(7,489





)





$





1,732









$





11,210









$





(6,267





)





$





(814





)









(106.9





)%





(12,695





)









































































Basic earnings (loss) per share:

































































Continuing Operations









(0.02





)









0.07













0.20













(0.09





)









0.15

















(0.11





)









0.03













0.15













(0.10





)









(0.04





)









(124.8





)%





(0.19





)









Discontinued Operations









0.00













0.01













0.01













0.01













0.03

















0.00













0.00













0.03













0.00













0.03













(5.5





)%





(0.00





)









Basic earnings (loss) per share









(0.02





)









0.07













0.21













(0.08





)









0.18

















(0.11





)









0.03













0.17













(0.10





)









(0.01





)









(106.9





)%





(0.19





)









































































Diluted earnings (loss) per share:

































































Continuing Operations









(0.02





)









0.07













0.20













(0.09





)









0.15

















(0.11





)









0.03













0.14













(0.10





)









(0.04





)









(125.5





)%





(0.19





)









Discontinued Operations









0.00













0.01













0.01













0.01













0.03

















0.00













0.00













0.03













0.00













0.03













(3.1





)%





(0.00





)









Diluted earnings (loss) per share









(0.02





)









0.07













0.21













(0.08





)









0.17

















(0.11





)









0.03













0.17













(0.10





)









(0.01





)









(107.0





)%





(0.19





)









































































































































Basic weighted average shares









66,497













66,284













65,961













66,323













66,266

















66,621













66,294













65,631













65,957













66,126

























Diluted weighted average shares









66,497













67,868













67,943













66,323













67,918

















66,621













67,309













66,743













65,957













66,126

























































































Some earnings (loss) per share amounts may not add due to rounding.

















































































LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EXPENSES (1)









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)















FY2024













FY2025















6/30/2023





9/30/2023





12/31/2023





3/31/2024





FY2024









6/30/2024





9/30/2024





12/31/2024





3/31/2025





FY2025









Expenses:





















































Cost of revenue





45,621









41,212









44,934









47,722









179,489













51,749









51,234









54,998









57,929









215,910













Research and development





34,519









33,733









37,788









45,161









151,201













44,118









43,889









42,735









45,926









176,668













Sales and marketing





44,879









44,135









46,203









60,476









195,693













54,175









51,107









50,863









56,961









213,106













General and administrative





26,664









26,009









27,241









30,252









110,166













30,961









31,369









31,994









32,175









126,499













Gains, losses and other items, net





116









6,574









2,502









2,516









11,708













206









397









149









7,241









7,993

































































Gross profit, continuing operations:





108,448









118,659









128,935









124,130









480,172













124,212









134,249









140,414









130,795









529,670













% Gross margin





70.4





%





74.2





%





74.2





%





72.2





%





72.8





%









70.6





%





72.4





%





71.9





%





69.3





%





71.0





%





























































Excluded items:





















































Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue)





3,290









1,217









1,181









3,097









8,785













3,846









3,748









3,686









3,135









14,415













Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue)





629









629









817









1,478









3,553













1,596









1,499









1,455









1,615









6,165













Non-cash stock compensation (research and development)





5,077









5,293









6,960









9,859









27,189













10,205









10,920









10,085









10,494









41,704













Non-cash stock compensation (sales and marketing)





3,736









4,786









4,089









6,337









18,948













7,093









7,383









7,278









5,716









27,470













Non-cash stock compensation (general and administrative)





3,850









5,027









5,631









7,106









21,614













9,091









9,266









7,942









6,341









32,640













Restructuring charges (gains, losses, and other)





116









6,574









2,502









2,516









11,708













206









397









149









7,241









7,993













Transformation costs (general and administrative)





1,875









—









—









—









1,875













—













—









—









—













Total excluded items





18,573









23,526









21,180









30,393









93,672













32,037









33,213









30,595









34,542









130,387

































































Expenses, excluding items:





















































Cost of revenue





41,702









39,366









42,936









43,147









167,151













46,307









45,987









49,857









53,179









195,330













Research and development





29,442









28,440









30,828









35,302









124,012













33,913









32,969









32,650









35,432









134,964













Sales and marketing





41,143









39,349









42,114









54,139









176,745













47,082









43,724









43,585









51,245









185,636













General and administrative





20,939









20,982









21,610









23,146









86,677













21,870









22,103









24,052









25,834









93,859

































































Gross profit, excluding items:





112,367









120,505









130,933









128,705









492,510













129,654









139,496









145,555









135,545









550,250













% Gross margin





72.9





%





75.4





%





75.3





%





74.9





%





74.7





%









73.7





%





75.2





%





74.5





%





71.8





%





73.8





%





























































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

























LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1)









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)















FY2024













FY2025















6/30/2023





9/30/2023





12/31/2023





3/31/2024





FY2024









6/30/2024





9/30/2024





12/31/2024





3/31/2025





FY2025





























































Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes





7,119









14,639





21,808





(9,205





)





34,361









(804





)





11,684





18,706





(6,746





)





22,840













Income tax expense (benefit)





8,705









10,163





8,429





(3,027





)





24,270









6,685









9,952





9,184





(479





)





25,342













Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations





(1,586





)





4,476





13,379





(6,178





)





10,091









(7,489





)





1,732





9,522





(6,267





)





(2,502





)





























































Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax





-









387





598





805









1,790









-









-





1,688





-









1,688

































































Net earnings (loss)





(1,586





)





4,863





13,977





(5,373





)





11,881









(7,489





)





1,732





11,210





(6,267





)





(814





)





























































Earnings (loss) per share:





















































Basic





(0.02





)





0.07





0.21





(0.08





)





0.18









(0.11





)





0.03





0.17





(0.10





)





(0.01





)









Diluted





(0.02





)





0.07





0.21





(0.08





)





0.17









(0.11





)





0.03





0.17





(0.10





)





(0.01





)





























































Excluded items:





















































Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue)





3,290









1,217





1,181





3,097









8,785









3,846









3,748





3,686





3,135









14,415













Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses)





13,292









15,735





17,497





24,780









71,304









27,985









29,068





26,760





24,166









107,979













Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other)





116









6,574





2,502





2,516









11,708









206









397





149





7,241









7,993













Transformation costs (general and administrative)





1,875









-





-





-









1,875









-









-





-





-









-













Total excluded items from continuing operations





18,573









23,526





21,180





30,393









93,672









32,037









33,213





30,595





34,542









130,387

































































Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items





25,692









38,165





42,988





21,188









128,033









31,233









44,897





49,301





27,796









153,227













Income tax expense (2)





6,167









9,036





10,732





3,947









29,882









7,371









10,745





12,421





7,759









38,296













Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations





19,525









29,129





32,256





17,241









98,151









23,862









34,152





36,880





20,037









114,931

































































Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations





















































Basic





0.29









0.44





0.49





0.26









1.48









0.36









0.52





0.56





0.30









1.74













Diluted





0.29









0.43





0.47





0.25









1.45









0.35









0.51





0.55





0.30









1.70

































































Basic weighted average shares





66,497









66,284





65,961





66,323









66,266









66,621









66,294





65,631





65,957









66,126













Diluted weighted average shares





67,388









67,868





67,943





68,471









67,918









68,463









67,309





66,743





67,479









67,499

































































Some totals may not add due to rounding





























































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

























LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE (1)









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)













For the









For the













quarter ending









year ending













June 30,





2025









March 31,





2026

















































Low









High





































GAAP income from operations





$





6,000









$





85,000









$





89,000





































Excluded items:





























Purchased intangible asset amortization









3,000













11,000













11,000









Non-cash stock compensation









24,000













82,000













82,000









Total excluded items









27,000













93,000













93,000





































Non-GAAP income from operations





$





33,000









$





178,000









$





182,000

































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.













































APPENDIX A









LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Q4 FISCAL 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS









EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER KEY METRICS

















To supplement our financial results, we use non-GAAP measures which exclude certain acquisition related expenses, non-cash stock compensation and restructuring charges. We believe these measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures and schedules are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated GAAP financial statements. Our management regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. These measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is also based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures.

















Our non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP expenses and adjusted EBITDA reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects when applicable:



















Purchased intangible asset amortization



: We incur amortization of purchased intangibles in connection with our acquisitions. Purchased intangibles include (i) developed technology, (ii) customer and publisher relationships, and (iii) trade names. We expect to amortize for accounting purposes the fair value of the purchased intangibles based on the pattern in which the economic benefits of the intangible assets will be consumed as revenue is generated. Although the intangible assets generate revenue for us, we exclude this item because this expense is non-cash in nature and because we believe the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.



















Non-cash stock compensation



: Non-cash stock compensation consists of charges for employee restricted stock units, performance shares and stock options in accordance with current GAAP related to stock-based compensation including expense associated with stock-based compensation related to unvested options assumed in connection with our acquisitions. As we apply stock-based compensation standards, we believe that it is useful to investors to understand the impact of the application of these standards to our operational performance. Although stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with current GAAP and constitutes an ongoing and recurring expense, such expense is excluded from non-GAAP results because it is not an expense that typically requires or will require cash settlement by us and because such expense is not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.



















Restructuring charges



: During the past several years, we have initiated certain restructuring activities in order to align our costs in connection with both our operating plans and our business strategies based on then-current economic conditions. As a result, we recognized costs related to termination benefits for employees whose positions were eliminated, lease and other contract termination charges, and asset impairments. These items, as well as third party expenses associated with business acquisitions in the prior years, reported as gains, losses, and other items, net, are excluded from non-GAAP results because such amounts are not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.



















Transformation costs



: In previous years, we incurred significant expenses to separate the financial statements of our operating segments, with particular focus on segment-level balance sheets, and to evaluate portfolio priorities. Our criteria for excluding transformation expenses from our non-GAAP measures is as follows: 1) projects are discrete in nature; 2) excluded expenses consist only of third-party consulting fees that we would not incur otherwise; and 3) we do not exclude employee related expenses or other costs associated with the ongoing operations of our business. We substantially completed those projects during the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, and through most of fiscal 2019, we incurred transaction support expenses and system separation costs related to the Company's announced evaluation of strategic options for its Marketing Solutions (AMS) business. In the first and second quarters of fiscal 2021 in response to the potential COVID-19 pandemic impact on our business and again during fiscal 2023 in response to macroeconomic conditions, we incurred significant costs associated with the assessment of strategic and operating plans, including our long-term location strategy, and assistance in implementing the restructuring activities as a result of this assessment. Our criteria for excluding these costs are the same. We believe excluding these items from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful for investors and provides meaningful supplemental information.

















Our non-GAAP financial schedules are:





















Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP Income from Operations, and Non-GAAP expenses





: Our Non-GAAP earnings per share, Non-GAAP income from operations, Non-GAAP operating income margin, and Non-GAAP expenses reflect adjustments as described above, as well as the related tax effects where applicable.



















Adjusted EBITDA



: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income from continuing operations before income taxes, other income and expenses, depreciation and amortization, and including adjustments as described above. We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure our performance from period to period both at the consolidated level as well as within our operating segments and to compare our results to those of our competitors. We believe that the inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplementary information to and facilitates analysis by investors in evaluating the Company's performance and trends. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net earnings as an indicator of our performance.



















Free Cash Flow



: To supplement our statement of cash flows, we use a non-GAAP measure of cash flow to analyze cash flows generated from operations. Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Management believes that this measure of cash flow is meaningful since it represents the amount of money available from continuing operations for the Company's discretionary spending. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

















PDF available:



http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d38f8ec4-85ab-47f8-b916-e99c4789ac26





