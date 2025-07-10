LiveRamp and Abercrombie & Fitch have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Despite tariff talk heating up and the Fed staying put on rate cuts, the market finds itself up near all-time highs. AI is certainly helping the cause, allowing the tech-heavy NASDAQ to enjoy some great days. None greater than NVIDIA becoming the first $4 trillion market cap company is history. But there are a ton of tech names making headlines and ticking up at high, including today’s Bull of the Day, LiveRamp.



LiveRamp Holdings is a San Francisco–based data-connectivity platform that continues to demonstrate the power of rising earnings expectations even in a choppy market. LiveRamp has just been bumped up to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), a distinction reserved for only the top 5% of Zacks-covered stocks, reflecting a significant upward trend in analysts’ earnings estimates.

The reason for the favorable rank is that analysts have come out and increased estimates for next year. Our current year Zacks Consensus Estimate has popped up from $2.86 to $2.88. That means that next year’s earnings growth is forecast to come in at 26%. That comes on the heels of this year’s 34% growth. Revenue growth is strong as well with 7.6% this year and 11.3% next year.

LiveRamp operates in the Technology Services industry, which currently ranks in the Top 21% of our Zacks Industry Rank. As enterprises grapple with privacy regulations and the death of third-party cookies, LiveRamp’s suite of products, including IdentityLink, Safe Haven, Privacy Manager, and Authenticated Traffic Solutions (ATS), have become indispensable for marketers seeking secure, privacy-compliant data onboarding and analytics.

A quick look at the Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise chart shows why the stock has been on the mov higher. Since Q2 2024, RAMP shares have ticked higher, moving along with earnings estimates. While last quarter’s earnings report did hit on revenues, it missed on earnings by 3.23%. That was the fourth consecutive quarter of revenues beating expectations but was the first miss for the company on earnings since Q1 2023.

In an environment where consumer spending on discretionary apparel is under pressure and import tariffs are looming large, many retailers find themselves contending with slowing top-line growth, margin headwinds and shrinking earnings expectations. Today’s Bear of the Day, is a stock that despite a recent rebound off deep lows, has seen its outlook darkened. Unfortunately, analysts have trimmed their profit forecasts, the company has cut its guidance, and macro-driven costs threaten to erode any near-term upside.

I’m talking about Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) Abercrombie & Fitch. Abercrombie & Fitch operates as an omnichannel retailer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Your Personal Best, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

On its most recentearnings call management lowered full-year EPS guidance to $9.50–$10.50 from a prior range of $10.40–$11.40, attributing the change largely to an expected $50 million in tariff expenses on Chinese and other imports. While net sales growth of 8% in Q1 FY 2025 (to $1.1 billion) beat expectations by 7%, adjusted EPS of $1.59 still fell short of what would be required to meet prior targets

That prompted no fewer than seven analysts to cut estimates for the current year and next year. Those bearish moves are the reason why the stock is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). They have also cut our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $11.06 to $10.17 while next year’s number is off from $11.68 to $10.57.

The Retail – Apparel and Shoes industry is in the Bottom 15% of our Zacks Industry Rank.

Additional content:

Photonics, Satellites, Repeaters: Is IonQ Building the Next Cloud?

IonQ is no longer just a quantum hardware innovator. It is evolving into a full-stack platform aiming to dominate the quantum Internet. In its first-quarter 2025 results, IonQ reported revenues of $7.57 million, essentially flat year over year, but beat expectations on both top and bottom lines. More importantly, the company unveiled a string of acquisitions and strategic moves that signal an ambitious roadmap to build what could be the next-generation cloud—only quantum.

Key to this vision are three pillars: photonics, satellites, and repeaters. IonQ’s proposed acquisition of Lightsynq, which developed the first working quantum repeater, directly addresses the challenge of scaling quantum networks over long distances. Meanwhile, the planned Capella acquisition adds classified satellite communications expertise, enabling IonQ to extend quantum key distribution (QKD) into orbit.

These moves build on IonQ’s previous acquisitions of Qubitekk and ID Quantique, giving it operational quantum networks with commercial clients like SK Telecom, EPB, and the U.S. Air Force. The company now has a credible architecture to deliver distributed quantum computing and secure communication across geographies—on land and in space.

With nearly $700 million in cash, IonQ has the balance sheet to pursue this long-term vision. While losses remain deep due to high R&D and integration costs, the company's early-mover advantage in quantum networking and photonic interconnects could prove durable.

IonQ isn’t just building quantum hardware—it’s building infrastructure. If successful, it may not just be the next cloud—it could be the backbone of a quantum-secure Internet.

IBM and Rigetti Also Chase the Quantum Cloud

While IonQ is aggressively building out a quantum Internet ecosystem, it faces competition from both established tech giants and niche players, most notably IBM Corp. and Rigetti Computing.

IBM has long championed cloud-based quantum computing through its IBM Quantum platform. It offers access to quantum processors via IBM Cloud and has formed global partnerships with research institutions to push distributed quantum capabilities. IBM’s emphasis on quantum-safe cryptography and Qiskit software integration positions it as a full-stack rival. IBM’s quantum roadmap also includes quantum networking experiments, which overlap with IonQ’s direction in multiple ways.

Rigetti, though smaller, is focused on hybrid quantum-classical cloud models. It has deployed quantum systems through Amazon Braket and has inked government contracts similar to IonQ’s DARPA and EPB deals. Rigetti’s chip-level innovations and pursuit of modular architectures echo IonQ’s networking ambitions.

Both IBM and Rigetti, like IonQ, see quantum cloud infrastructure as the next computing frontier—and they’re building fast to get there.

IONQ’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

IonQ shares have gained 73.7% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry.

IonQ’s forward 12-month price/sales ratio of 106.74 is far above the industry average.

For IONQ, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 loss per share has widened over the past seven days to 60 cents, as you can see below, depicting analysts’ concern. Yet, the estimated figure indicates a much narrower loss than the year-ago reported loss of $1.56 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues implies year-over-year growth of 97.3%.

IONQ stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

