News & Insights

Stocks

LivePerson sees FY24 revenue $305M-$310M, consensus $307.4M

November 07, 2024 — 04:44 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

“For the full year 2024, we now expect total revenue to range from $305M – $310M or (23)% to (21)% year over year (excluding $7.2M of Kasamba revenue generated in Q1 2023). In addition, we expect B2B Core recurring revenue to represent 92% of total revenue. For the full year 2024, we expect adjusted EBITDA to range from $18M to $23M, or a margin of 5.9% to 7.4%.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LPSN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LPSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.