LivePerson sees FY24 revenue $305M-$310M, consensus $307.4M

“For the full year 2024, we now expect total revenue to range from $305M – $310M or (23)% to (21)% year over year (excluding $7.2M of Kasamba revenue generated in Q1 2023). In addition, we expect B2B Core recurring revenue to represent 92% of total revenue. For the full year 2024, we expect adjusted EBITDA to range from $18M to $23M, or a margin of 5.9% to 7.4%.”

