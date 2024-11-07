LivePerson reports Q3 EPS (32c), consensus (22c)

Reports Q3 revenue $74.2M, consensus $71.13M. “Today’s results highlight our third consecutive quarter of strong execution against our guidance, our second consecutive quarter of sequential improvement in bookings, and continued progress across all areas of our business. In the third quarter, we launched our unified omnichannel solution that has already translated into bookings within our Avaya partnership and generated a strong pipeline with Fortune 500 companies. We are also seeing meaningful returns from Generative AI adoption and solid momentum in our new pricing and packaging model with larger deals and shorter sales cycles,” said CEO John Sabino. “The strategic changes we have made to better serve customers combined with our enhanced product capabilities have elevated LivePerson (LPSN) from a trusted digital partner to a strategic partner across all channels. We are still in the early stages of our turnaround, but I am confident that our customer-centric approach and ongoing commitment to innovation uniquely position LivePerson to be the preferred partner for enterprise digital transformation.” “We have restructured our business to focus on its core product and customers, and we continue to rationalize costs to generate positive free cash flow, despite expected near-term revenue decline,” said CFO and COO John Collins. “At the same time, sequential growth in bookings each quarter this year, including tracking to double-digits this quarter and next, implies both continued demand for our product and that we now have a sales motion to consistently address that demand.”

