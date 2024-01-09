LivePerson Names John Sabino As CEO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN), a software application provider, Tuesday announced its decision to appoint John Sabino as Chief Executive Officer, replacing interim CEO John Collins, effective January 10.

John Collins will continue to serve as CFO and COO.

Sabino had served as chief customs officer of VMware.

In the pre-market activity, the stock of LivePerson is trading up 3.87%, to $3.76 on the Nasdaq.

