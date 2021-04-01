LivePerson (LPSN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of LivePerson Inc (Symbol: LPSN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.32, changing hands as high as $55.83 per share. LivePerson Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LPSN's low point in its 52 week range is $19.73 per share, with $72.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.03.

