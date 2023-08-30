Liveperson (LPSN) Price Target Increased by 11.69% to 5.48

The average one-year price target for Liveperson (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been revised to 5.48 / share. This is an increase of 11.69% from the prior estimate of 4.91 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.22% from the latest reported closing price of 3.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liveperson. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPSN is 0.04%, a decrease of 27.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.12% to 62,379K shares. The put/call ratio of LPSN is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,074K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,195K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 58.73% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,898K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,792K shares, representing an increase of 38.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 100.80% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,418K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 2,360K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,178K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing an increase of 92.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 1,064.48% over the last quarter.

Liveperson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Its 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use its conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship - a conversational relationship - with their millions of consumers. LivePerson was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in 2020.

