LivePerson (LPSN) Price Target Increased by 1,400.00% to 19.12

The average one-year price target for LivePerson (NasdaqGS:LPSN) has been revised to $19.12 / share. This is an increase of 1,400.00% from the prior estimate of $1.28 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 217.69% from the latest reported closing price of $6.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in LivePerson. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPSN is 0.42%, an increase of 44.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.49% to 29,270K shares. The put/call ratio of LPSN is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vector Capital Management holds 10,899K shares representing 95.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Calamos Advisors holds 3,390K shares representing 29.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,488K shares representing 21.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,832K shares representing 16.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,791K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 33.75% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,167K shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares , representing an increase of 27.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 69.87% over the last quarter.

