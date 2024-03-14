LivePerson (LPSN) & Infinity Unite to Enhance Digital Experience

LivePerson, Inc. LPSN, the leading enterprise in digital customer conversations, has joined forces with Infinity, the renowned call analytics platform, in a groundbreaking partnership. This collaboration aims to elevate brands' ability to personalize digital experiences through the integration of conversational data and intelligence.

By seamlessly connecting attribution data across voice calls and digital messaging conversations, the partnership empowers brands to enhance personalization and drive measurable ROI. By offering bi-directional attribution, including interactions managed with artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, brands gain deeper insights into customers' omnichannel journeys.

This also includes gaining deeper insights into online-to-offline engagements, optimizing marketing spend with improved attribution data, understanding factors driving escalation from digital to voice and enhancing sales and service outcomes through personalized experiences.

Dan Sincavage, the senior vice president of Global Partnerships at LivePerson, emphasized the significance of this partnership in meeting consumer preferences for seamless interaction across channels. LivePerson's state-of-the-art digital customer conversation platform, combined with Infinity's robust call intelligence, offers brands an unprecedented level of data and insights, accelerating their digital transformation.

LivePerson and Infinity customers have already witnessed significant benefits, including increased customer satisfaction and reduced operating costs.

Infinity’s CEO, Warren Newbert, expressed excitement about the partnership's potential to deliver valuable insights to marketers, sales teams, CX professionals and contact centers. Kris Wagland, Infinity's vice president of Partnerships, emphasized the shared vision of unlocking opportunities in conversational intelligence.

Early access to the integrated solution is available, with a full release and expanded functionality slated for later in 2024. Brands can explore the offerings through the LivePerson Marketplace. This collaboration signifies a shared vision between LivePerson and Infinity to revolutionize the conversational intelligence space, delivering unparalleled value to brands and their customers.

Currently, LivePerson carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Shares of LPSN have plunged 72.6% year to date (YTD).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Meta Platforms META and Amazon.com AMZN. NVIDIA and Meta each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised 15.3% upward to $23.22 per share in the past 30 days, which suggests year-over-year growth of 79.2%. The long-term estimated earnings growth rate for the stock stands at 29.7%. Shares of NVDA have jumped 83.5% YTD.

The consensus mark for Meta’s 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 12 cents to $19.94 per share over the past 30 days, which indicates a 34.1% increase from 2023. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.5%. In the trailing 12 months, META stock has surged 40% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amazon’s 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 2 cents to $4.08 per share in the past seven days, which implies an increase of 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. The long-term expected earnings growth rate for the stock is pegged at 28.1%. AMZN stock has returned 16.1% YTD.

