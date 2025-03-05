LivePerson Inc Q4 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - LivePerson Inc (LPSN) released Loss for its fourth quarter of -$112.13 million

The company's earnings came in at -$112.13 million, or -$1.27 per share. This compares with -$40.53 million, or -$0.48 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 23.3% to $73.21 million from $95.47 million last year.

LivePerson Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$112.13 Mln. vs. -$40.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.27 vs. -$0.48 last year. -Revenue: $73.21 Mln vs. $95.47 Mln last year.

