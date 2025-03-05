LIVEPERSON Earnings Results: $LPSN Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIVEPERSON ($LPSN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.00 per share, beating estimates of -$0.23 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $73,210,000, beating estimates of $69,519,803 by $3,690,197.

LIVEPERSON Insider Trading Activity

LIVEPERSON insiders have traded $LPSN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN DENEEN COLLINS (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 215,126 shares for an estimated $199,882 .

. BRUCE EDWARD HANSEN sold 84,944 shares for an estimated $72,202

JEFFREY FORD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 21,935 shares for an estimated $24,896

MONICA L. GREENBERG (EVP, Policy & General Counsel) sold 12,904 shares for an estimated $20,388

LIVEPERSON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of LIVEPERSON stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

