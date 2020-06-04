LivePerson Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LPSN

In trading on Thursday, shares of LivePerson Inc (Symbol: LPSN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.32, changing hands as low as $34.09 per share. LivePerson Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LPSN's low point in its 52 week range is $14.08 per share, with $45.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.15.

