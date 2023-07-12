News & Insights

Markets
LPSN

LivePerson Announces CEO Transition; Names Jill Layfield Board Chair

July 12, 2023 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) announced that Robert LoCascio will depart as CEO, effective December 31, 2023 at the end of the term of his contract. LoCascio will also resign from the Board concurrent with his departure as CEO. LivePerson has retained an executive search firm to identify a successor.

Jill Layfield, Lead Independent Director of the Board, has assumed the role of Board Chair. Layfield currently serves on the board of The Orvis Company. Previously, Layfield served on the boards of Camber Outdoors and SmartPak Equine. She is the CEO of James Michelle Jewelry. Layfield was the co-founder and CEO of Tamara Mellon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LPSN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.