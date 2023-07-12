LivePerson Announces CEO Transition; Names Jill Layfield Board Chair

(RTTNews) - LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) announced that Robert LoCascio will depart as CEO, effective December 31, 2023 at the end of the term of his contract. LoCascio will also resign from the Board concurrent with his departure as CEO. LivePerson has retained an executive search firm to identify a successor.

Jill Layfield, Lead Independent Director of the Board, has assumed the role of Board Chair. Layfield currently serves on the board of The Orvis Company. Previously, Layfield served on the boards of Camber Outdoors and SmartPak Equine. She is the CEO of James Michelle Jewelry. Layfield was the co-founder and CEO of Tamara Mellon.

