LivePerson And Medallia Partner On Experience Management AI

Conversational AI provider LivePerson announced a partnership with Medallia Inc to integrate conversations and surveys to help brands measure and react to customer and employee signals real time.

LivePerson’s (LPSN) Vice President of Consumer Experiences, Sonny Patel said, “Conversational commerce has forever changed the relationship between brands and consumers, but until now, brands have never had the ability to deploy sophisticated customer experience management tools directly inside the messaging channels we all know and love.”

This partnership makes the process of managing customer and employee feedback seamless. Brands will now be able to automatically trigger Medallia feedback systems inside LivePerson conversations and better understand cross-channel customer journey.

The partnership will also allow brands to use post conversation analytics for strategy as well as training purposes, react to feedback in real-time, and use sentiment or likelihood to recommend triggers to bring in live agents when needed.

Medallia’s SaaS platform helps to note experience signals and uses proprietary AI-tech to gain personalized and predictive insights.

Robert Beatty, Chief Experience Officer at GM Financial said, “As a client of both LivePerson and Medallia, we have been looking for ways to bring their services together to make the most of our customer conversations and feedback. We are looking forward to being among the first brands to explore ways to take advantage of this new integration.” (See LivePerson stock analysis on TipRanks)

Last month, Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore gave the stock a Buy rating and raised its price target to $80 (52.2% upside potential) from $70. Commenting on the company’s 4Q performance, Latimore said, “Volumes in 2021 are approaching 4Q peaks. Commerce on the LivePerson platform hit $5 billion, up from a few hundred million dollars prior.”

Turning to rest of the Street, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating alongside an average analyst price target of $77.45 (47.3% upside potential) based on 10 Buys and 2 Holds. Shares have rallied about 251.6% over the past year.

