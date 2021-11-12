LivePerson: Poised to See High Sales Growth

Headquartered in New York, LivePerson (LPSN) is a provider of conversational commerce solutions, such as in-app and mobile messaging technologies that are helping approximately 18,000 businesses around the world to retain customers.

These technologies are available on the company’s artificial intelligence platform. Essentially, their function is to promote customer engagement.

The company sells its technologies to a broad range of companies, including Fortune 500 companies and public and non-profit organizations.

Liveperson represents an interesting opportunity for investors who are seeking growth.

The stock holds potential that probably went unnoticed since shares are down about 20% in the past three months. This is the only plausible explanation in my opinion, as the company holds promising perspectives. Thus, I am bullish on this stock. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks).

Q3 Earnings

In the third quarter of 2021, Liveperson sold conversational commerce technology solutions for total revenues of $118.33 million.

Regarding the bottom line, Liveperson posted a GAAP net loss of $0.47, beating the average consensus by $0.04.

Growth Perspectives

To benefit from globalization, companies must be in a position to create long-lasting relationships with their customers from around the world. The Internet is essential but, alone it is not enough.

The technologies of Liveperson and other suppliers are crucial for companies that target growth through customer engagement.



With the acquisition of VoiceBase, a leading provider of real-time speech recognition and conversational analytics solutions, and Tenfold, a provider of customers oriented cutting-edge solutions, Liveperson will enable companies to increase their ability to retain customers. This is because customers will have direct and complete control of their own experiences.



From these strategic acquisitions, the company expects to hit significantly higher sales figures starting in 2022.

Looking to Fiscal Year 2021, the company guides for revenue in the $468 million to $471 million range, up approximately 27.5% from a year ago's sales figures. The consensus estimate is $469.7 million.

Wall Street’s Take

In the past three months, six Wall Street analysts have issued a 12-month price target for LPSN. The company has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on four Buys, one Hold, and one Sell rating.

The average LivePerson price target is $61.60, implying 28.7% upside potential.

Summary

The company was screening the market for strategic acquisitions and has strengthened its portfolio. Therefore, higher revenue is a more realistic near-term target now. The stock seems to be on the right track to switch into rally mode.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Alberto Abaterusso did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.