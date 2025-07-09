LiveOne's Slacker Radio Taps Intuizi to Drive Subscriber Growth

LiveOne, Inc.’s LVO music streaming service, Slacker Radio, has entered into a partnership with Intuizi, an AI platform specializing in customer acquisition, to boost adoption of Slacker’s Plus and Premium offerings. This collaboration marks a significant move toward smarter, real-time consumer engagement in the streaming industry.

By leveraging Intuizi’s proprietary large quantitative model (LQM)—trained on trillions of deidentified consumer signals—Slacker can now identify and reach potential subscribers with unparalleled precision. The platform’s ability to harness behavioral and location-based data in real time enables Slacker to deliver acquisition messages at the most effective moments, a first-of-its-kind innovation in the digital marketing space.

The partnership will initially focus on the automotive sector, with plans to expand into consumer electronics and retail in the future. Launching this summer across North America, the campaign will use Intuizi’s data-driven insights to present highly personalized upgrade offers, increasing engagement and conversion rates while offering users a seamless path to premium listening experiences.

This partnership represents a forward-looking model for how music streaming services can more effectively connect with audiences through intelligent, data-driven marketing.

Management highlighted that Intuizi’s consumer-focused technology empowers Slacker to deliver timely and relevant promotions to prospective subscribers.

Recently, LiveOne announced a deal with Synervoz Communications, Inc. The collaboration is poised to accelerate the development of voice-enabled experiences that are integrated directly into native devices and operating systems. With Synervoz’s powerful Switchboard platform, known for enhancing voice and audio development cycles by up to 10 times, the partnership is expected to unlock more than 70 Business-to-Business opportunities across industries, such as automotive, retail and more.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne is a leading music and entertainment platform that focuses on expanding its B2B deals, having established significant new agreements and identifying potential partnerships in the pipeline. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, the company announced that it secured two major alliances — one with Amazon valued at more than $16.5 million, and another with a Fortune 50 company worth more than $25 million. In addition, LiveOne has 75 more B2B deals currently in the pipeline.

LiveOne currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have plunged 42.8% in the past year against the Zacks Audio Video Production industry's growth of 32.5%.



