LiveOne's Slacker Radio Partners with Intuizi to Enhance Customer Acquisition with AI Technology

Slacker Radio partners with Intuizi to enhance subscriber acquisition using AI-driven consumer insights, focusing initially on the automotive sector.

LiveOne's music streaming service, Slacker Radio, has partnered with Intuizi, an AI platform specializing in customer acquisition, to enhance the adoption of Slacker’s Plus and Premium subscription services. The collaboration utilizes Intuizi's large quantitative model, which analyzes consumer data to identify potential subscribers in real-time, allowing for more effective and timely marketing strategies. Initially targeting the automotive sector, this partnership aims to deliver personalized upgrade messages to users and will expand into consumer electronics and retail. The first marketing campaigns are set to launch in summer 2025 across North America, presenting a new approach to consumer engagement and subscription growth for streaming services.

Potential Positives

Partnership with Intuizi leverages advanced AI technology for targeted customer acquisition, enhancing marketing effectiveness for Slacker Radio's Plus and Premium services.

Focus on automotive sector for initial campaigns, with plans to expand into consumer electronics and retail, indicating growth potential across multiple verticals.

Real-time consumer behavioral and location-based targeting represents a first in online consumer marketing, positioning Slacker Radio as an innovative leader in the industry.

Potential Negatives

LiveOne's heavy reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue presents a risk, particularly if that relationship changes or erodes.

The press release highlights several forward-looking statements that encompass various risks and uncertainties, indicating potential instability in achieving their future goals.

LiveOne's ability to maintain compliance with financial and other covenants could pose a threat to its operational stability, impacting investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the partnership between Slacker Radio and Intuizi?

The partnership aims to increase adoption of Slacker's Plus and Premium services using Intuizi's AI-driven customer acquisition strategies.

How does Intuizi enhance Slacker Radio's subscription services?

Intuizi provides real-time consumer behavior data, enabling personalized upgrade messages to potential subscribers at optimal moments.

What sectors will this partnership focus on initially?

The collaboration will initially focus on the automotive sector, with plans to expand into consumer electronics and retail.

When will the initial campaigns launch?

The initial marketing campaigns are scheduled to launch this summer across North America.

How does Slacker Radio personalize user experiences?

Slacker Radio utilizes Intuizi's unique behavioral and location-based signals to deliver timely and relevant offers to users.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



LOS ANGELES and ORLANDO, Fla., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne’s music streaming service, Slacker Radio, and Intuizi, an AI platform focused on customer acquisition, today announced a strategic partnership to increase adoption of Slacker’s Plus and Premium services.





Leveraging Intuizi’s large quantitative model (LQM) trained on trillions of deidentified signals sourced directly from consumers, Slacker is able to find and address consumers who are most likely to become subscribers in real-time. The ability to instantly execute consumer behavioral and location-based signals for customer acquisition messages, with the most optimal timing, represents a first for the online consumer marketing industry.





The collaboration will initially focus on the automotive sector, with expansion planned into consumer electronics and retail verticals. The initial campaigns are scheduled to launch this summer across North America. Using Intuizi’s unique behavioral and location-based signals, Slacker Radio will be able to deliver personalized upgrade messages to users at precisely the right moment, enhancing relevance and conversion while providing listeners with a seamless path to richer audio experiences.





“We’re excited to work with Intuizi to take a smarter, more data-driven approach to how we engage with potential subscribers,” said Bradley Konkol, Head of Slacker Radio. “Their technology provides a unique consumer focus, allowing us to meet listeners where they are with timely, relevant offers for our Plus and Premium services. It’s a powerful combination that will drive value across our ecosystem.”





“This partnership with Slacker showcases how Intuizi’s large quantitative model of deidentified consumer signals can transform new customer acquisition at scale,” said Ron Donaire, CEO of Intuizi. “By blending Slacker’s creative messaging with a first of its kind AI model trained on deidentified consumer data, we’re delivering on the promise of intelligent marketing that actually helps consumers discover what they want, when they want it.”





With an initial focus on automotive partnerships, the collaboration between Slacker and Intuizi represents the future in how streaming services are marketed and consumed.







About Slacker Radio







Slacker Radio is a leading music streaming service known for its highly personalized listening experience. Offering a wide range of curated stations, playlists, and live content, Slacker Radio caters to diverse musical tastes and preferences. For more information, visit



www.slacker.com



.







About Intuizi







Intuizi is the leading AI platform focused exclusively on deidentified consumer-derived signals for transforming location, behavioral and other data into easy to execute solutions for marketers, brands, and agencies among others. Using real-time signals and advanced AI (Large Quantitative Models), Intuizi enables precise audience targeting, optimized media spend, and measurable campaign attribution across industries. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Intuizi helps its platform users unlock the power of deidentified data to connect with the right consumers at the right time. Learn more at



www.intuizi.com



.







About LiveOne







Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq:



LVO



) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker, PodcastOne (Nasdaq:



PODC



), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR's OTT applications. For more information, visit



liveone.com



and follow us on



Facebook



,



Instagram



,



TikTok



,



YouTube



and



X



at



@liveone



. For more investor information, please visit



ir.liveone.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; LiveOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; LiveOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; LiveOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; LiveOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to extend and/or refinance its indebtedness and/or repay its indebtedness when due; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne’s subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in LiveOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, filed with SEC on February 14, 2025, and in LiveOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and LiveOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. LiveOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







LiveOne Press Contact:









press@liveone.com







Follow LiveOne on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X at



@liveone



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.