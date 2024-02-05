LiveOne's PodcastOne Extends Agreement With Kelly Stafford Regarding Her Podcast

(RTTNews) - PodcastOne, Inc. (PODC), a subsidiary of LiveOne, announced on Monday that it renewed its agreement with Kelly Stafford for the exclusive distribution and advertising sales rights of her podcast, The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank.

"Kelly is a leading voice in the parenting influencer space. She has been a big part of our network and we are thrilled to have her extend with us", said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

Currently, Podcast One's stock is sliding 0.10 percent, to $1.74 on the Nasdaq.

