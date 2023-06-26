LiveOne: PodcastOne To Acquire Guru Fantasy Sports - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - LiveOne (LVO) said PodcastOne has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of Guru Fantasy Sports, Inc. in an all stock deal with consideration payable in shares of PodcastOne. If the acquisition is consummated, LiveOne plans to integrate Fantasy Guru as part of PodcastOne's business.

Fantasy Guru is a football fantasy sports service, delivering strategies, predictions, and player projections using web-based tools. It distributes information digitally to its online paid subscribers.

LiveOne noted that Fantasy Guru brings over 24,000 paying subscribers with a monthly ARPU greater than $8. The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to both revenue and cash flow of PodcastOne immediately upon closing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.