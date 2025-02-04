LiveOne & Telly Collaborate to Bring Dual-Screen Experience to Users

LiveOne, Inc. LVO has teamed up with Telly, the world’s smartest TV available free of cost, to offer users an unmatched dual-screen audio and entertainment experience. This partnership allows Telly’s users to enjoy music or podcasts on the secondary "Smart" display while watching their favorite content on the primary "Theater" screen.



LiveOne becomes the first dual-screen-enabled audio app on Telly, making multitasking and home entertainment more seamless than ever. Telly users can enjoy a seamless, account-free music experience by simply using voice commands to play their favorite songs, artists or genres, with LiveOne set as the default music provider. The experience is enhanced by Telly’s powerful built-in six-speaker Harman Kardon soundbar, delivering high-quality sound. Music has become one of Telly’s most popular features beyond regular TV viewing, helping it achieve twice the daily engagement of traditional televisions.

Additionally, this collaboration brings a new approach to advertising. LiveOne integrates Telly’s Advertising SDK, displaying ads on the Smart screen while music plays. If users switch the audio to the Theater screen, LiveOne automatically transitions from audio ads to video impressions. This ensures a smooth and engaging ad experience while maximizing value for ad-supported users across both displays.

Management highlighted that this collaboration showcases the power of combining cutting-edge technology with premium entertainment, redefining the home experience.

LVO Focused on B2B Deals to Drive Growth

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne is a leading music and entertainment platform that is strategically focusing on expanding its B2B deals, having established significant new agreements and identifying potential partnerships in the pipeline. One of LVO's notable achievements is securing a $24 million contract with a leading streaming network, projected to generate approximately $2 million in monthly revenues. This contract not only boosts LVO's immediate revenues but also enhances its reputation in the industry, attracting further business opportunities.

In January 2025, the company announced a significant business and financial update, highlighting more than $10 million in cash savings and its plans for reinvestment in strategic growth areas. LiveOne has reinforced its financial position by extending $5 million in payables, including Sound Exchange, into long-term agreements and paying off a $2.75 million credit line with East West Bank. The savings will be directed toward converting more Tesla subscribers, expanding B2B partnerships, such as the recently announced $25 million-plus deal with a Fortune 500 company, broadening the slate of Original IP, strengthening music partnerships and utilizing artificial intelligence and data mining technologies to monetize database.

The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $32.6 million, marking a 14% increase year over year. This growth was driven by the Audio Division's success, a robust pipeline and strong partnerships.

LVO’S Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

LVO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have surged 85.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 20.4%.



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are BlackBerry Limited BB, Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB and InterDigital, Inc. IDCC. BB presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas DLB & IDCC carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BlackBerry’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 131.25%. In the last reported quarter, BB delivered an earnings surprise of 200%. Its shares have surged 99.1% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dolby’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $4.05, unchanged in the past 30 days. DLB’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.64%. In the last reported quarter, DLB delivered an earnings surprise of 6.54%. Its shares have surged 14.4% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $15.19, unchanged in the past 60 days. IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 163.7%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 34.1% in the past six months.

