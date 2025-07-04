LiveOne Teams Up With Synervoz to Boost Voice AI and Expand B2B Deals

LiveOne, Inc. LVO has announced a strategic partnership with Synervoz Communications, Inc. The collaboration is set to accelerate the development of voice-enabled experiences integrated directly into native devices and operating systems.

With Synervoz’s powerful Switchboard platform, known for enhancing voice and audio development cycles by up to 10 times, the partnership is expected to unlock more than 70 Business-to-Business (B2B) opportunities across industries, such as automotive, retail and more.

LiveOne emphasized that the partnership marks a transformative step in how audiences engage with audio. By joining forces with Synervoz, the company gains robust tools to enrich user experiences through innovations like voice search, social listening, and collaborative podcast streaming. Additionally, it enables LiveOne to efficiently scale its engineering capabilities in line with its rapidly growing B2B pipeline.

Together, LiveOne and Synervoz are paving the way for a new era of interactive, voice-powered digital entertainment, bringing smarter, more connected audio experiences to consumers and businesses alike.

LVO Accelerates Momentum Through Strategic B2B Alliances

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne is a leading music and entertainment platform that is strategically focusing on expanding its B2B deals, having established significant new agreements and identifying potential partnerships in the pipeline. In the fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, the company highlighted that it has secured two major partnerships — one with Amazon valued at over $16.5 million, and another with a Fortune 50 company worth more than $25 million. In addition, LiveOne has 75 more B2B deals currently in the pipeline.

The company is operating at nearly a $50 million annual run rate from five newly launched B2B partnerships, and it is preparing to roll out what could be the largest B2B collaboration in the company’s history, expected to bring in nearly 10 times the number of subscribers as the Tesla partnership. This major launch is scheduled for August 2025.

In February 2025, LiveOne teamed up with Telly, the world’s smartest TV available free of cost, to offer users an unmatched dual-screen audio and entertainment experience. This partnership allows Telly’s users to enjoy music or podcasts on the secondary "Smart" display while watching their favorite content on the primary "Theater" screen.

LVO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have plunged 34% in the past year compared with the Zacks Audio Video Production industry's growth of 42.4%.



