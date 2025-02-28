LiveOne Surpasses 1 Million Subscribers, Reports Significant Growth in Listening and B2B Partnerships

LiveOne reports over 1 million subscribers, with significant increases in partnerships and listening growth across platforms.

Quiver AI Summary

LiveOne has announced a significant milestone, surpassing 1,000,000 subscribers, with an over 100% increase in combined paid and ad-supported users since January 1. The company has converted more than 900,000 Tesla vehicles, representing over 45% of its vehicles, and experienced a 30% month-over-month increase in listening on its platform Telly. Additionally, LiveOne’s B2B partnership pipeline has expanded to more than 75 partnerships, targeting a total addressable market valued at over $13 billion. Headquartered in Los Angeles, LiveOne continues to focus on delivering premium music and entertainment experiences globally through various subsidiaries and platforms.

Potential Positives

Combined paid and ad-supported subscribers have increased by over 100% since January 1st, signifying strong growth in the company's user base.

LiveOne has converted 900k+ Tesla vehicles, representing over 45% of its total vehicle integrations, enhancing its market presence.

The month-over-month listening increase of over 30% on Telly indicates rising engagement with the platform and content.

The B2B pipeline has expanded to include 75+ partnerships targeting a substantial $13B+ total addressable market (TAM), signaling strong potential for future revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

LiveOne relies significantly on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue, which poses a risk if that relationship deteriorates.

The company’s ability to continue as a going concern is uncertain, implying potential financial instability.

LiveOne may face challenges in maintaining compliance with financial covenants, which could affect its operations and borrowing capacity.

FAQ

What recent subscriber milestone has LiveOne achieved?

LiveOne has surpassed over 1,000,000 subscribers as of February 28, 2025.

How has LiveOne's B2B partnership pipeline changed?

The B2B partnership pipeline has grown to over 75 partnerships targeting a total addressable market of $13 billion.

What platforms is LiveOne available on?

LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and STIRR's OTT applications.

How much have LiveOne's paid and ad-supported subscribers increased?

LiveOne's paid and ad-supported subscribers have increased by over 100% since January 1st, reaching 900k or more.

What is the month-over-month increase in listening on Telly?

Listening on Telly has seen a month-over-month increase of over 30%.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $LVO stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





- Combined paid and ad-supported subscribers up 100%+ since Jan. 1







st











- 900k+ or 45%+ of Tesla vehicles converted









- 30%+ month-over-month increase in listening on Telly









- B2B pipeline grows to 75+ partnerships targeting $13B+ TAM







LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne (



Nasdaq: LVO



), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform, announced today that it has surpassed a milestone of over 1,000,000 subscribers. In addition, the company reported an increase in B2B potential partnerships in their pipeline.







About LiveOne







Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq:



LVO



) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker, PodcastOne (Nasdaq:



PODC



), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR's OTT applications. For more information, visit



liveone.com



and follow us on



Facebook



,



Instagram



,



TikTok



,



YouTube



and Twitter at



@liveone



. For more investor information, please visit



ir.liveone.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; LiveOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; LiveOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; LiveOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; LiveOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to extend and/or refinance its indebtedness and/or repay its indebtedness when due; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne’s subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in LiveOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, filed with SEC on February 14, 2025, and in LiveOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and LiveOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. LiveOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







LiveOne IR Contact



:





Liviakis Financial Communications, Inc.





(415) 389-4670







john@liviakis.com









LiveOne Press Contact



:





LiveOne







press@liveone.com







Follow LiveOne on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter at



@liveone



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.