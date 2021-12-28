Liveone Signs Binding LoI To Buy Trader2b And License Platform To Gamify Liveone

(RTTNews) - LiveOne (LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, said that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent with Trader2B, an existing trading platform, to exclusively license to use and integrate Trader2b's technology and platform in all music categories in order to gamify LiveOne's platform and user experience, as well as exclusive option to purchase Trader2b's business or its assets and operations within 180 days of the gamified platform's release by LiveOne.

As part of the license, the parties agreed to split net revenues of the gamified platform prior to the consummation of the proposed acquisition, and that LiveOne shall not be responsible for any set up, initial, maintenance or any other costs to operate the gamified platform.

