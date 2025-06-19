LiveOne Shares Plummet 11% as Q4 Loss Widens, Top Line Declines Y/Y

LiveOne, Inc. LVO incurred a fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 GAAP loss of 8 cents per share compared with a loss of 3 cents a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 5 cents per share.



Quarterly revenues plunged 37.6% year over year to $19.3 million, mostly attributable to lower revenues from Slacker Radio, which has been transforming its business model. The consensus mark was pegged at $25 million.



Despite the top-line compression, the company exceeded its full-year revenue guidance by $2.4 million. For fiscal 2025, LVO reported revenues of $114.4 million, a 3.4% decrease.



Its total user base, including subscribers and ad-supported users, crossed 1.45 million, reflecting solid audience engagement and growth. On March 6, 2025, the company announced that it had surpassed 1.4 million subscribers and ad-supported users, driven by its partnership with Tesla.

LiveOne’s core mission is its creator-first approach, with a focus on fostering superfan relationships. Also, the company’s operational reset is in traction, with major cost initiatives already showing positive impacts.



The Audio business, comprising Slacker Radio and PodcastOne, has achieved record revenues of $108.9 million for fiscal 2025, surpassing guidance by $2.9 million. Additionally, the division delivered a record adjusted EBITDA of $18.2 million, exceeding expectations by more than 51%.



In response to both top and bottom-line contraction, LVO’s shares sank 11% in trading and closed the session at 77 cents on June 18, 2025. Shares of the company have declined 37.1% in the past six months against the Zacks Audio Video Production industry’s growth of 19.8%.



LVO’s Other Details

During the fiscal fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million, down 42.9%. The breakdown of adjusted EBITDA reveals a healthy $4.1 million contribution from the Audio Division, which benefited from both improved contribution margins and decreased operating costs. This growth helped offset the EBITDA loss of $1 million from Other Operations and $1.5 million from Corporate.



LiveOne posted an operating loss of $8.2 million for the quarter, significantly wider than $1.2 million reported a year ago. This deterioration was mostly due to the revenue decrease, though it was partially offset by cuts in various operating expenses.



A key aspect of LiveOne’s long-term strategy is its commitment to product development. In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company invested approximately $3.1 million in capital expenditures, primarily attributed to capitalized software development costs.



These funds are being channeled into the creation of an integrated music player and the buildout of pay-per-view services, both of which are poised to enhance LVO’s monetization capabilities going ahead.

LVO’s Liquidity

As of March 31, 2025, LVO generated cash and cash equivalents of $4 million compared with $7 million as of March 31, 2024.



Accounts receivable totaled $8.8 million.



Other long-term liabilities increased to $12.2 million from $9.3 million in the previous year.

LVO’s Zacks Rank

LiveOne currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Firms in Audio Video Production Space

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%. It reported $1.27 in the prior-year quarter. Total revenues were $369.6 million, up from $364.5 million in the year-ago quarter but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4%.



Shares of DLB gained 6.2% in the past six months.



Sonos, Inc. SONO reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP loss per share of 18 cents, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It incurred a loss of 18 cents in the prior-year quarter as well. Quarterly revenues rose 3% year over year to $259.8 million. The figure came toward the high end of the company’s guidance of $240 million to $265 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line was pegged at $255.9 million.



Shares of SONO decreased 18.2% in the past six months.



GoPro, Inc. GPRO reported first-quarter 2025 non-GAAP loss per share of 12 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents. This came within the company’s forecast of non-GAAP adjusted loss of 13 cents per share (+/- 3 cents). The firm reported a loss of $2.11 per share in the year-ago quarter.



In the past year, GPRO shares have lost 65.2%.

