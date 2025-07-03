Markets
LVO

LiveOne Partners With Synervoz To Advance Interactive Voice-Driven Audio Experiences

July 03, 2025 — 06:46 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - LiveOne (LVO), a creator-first music, entertainment, and tech platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Synervoz Communications, Inc. to co-develop innovative voice-enabled products and experiences.

The collaboration aims to integrate voice technology into native devices and operating systems, while also supporting LiveOne's expanding B2B initiatives.

LiveOne CEO Rob Ellin highlighted that the partnership will enhance user engagement through features like voice search, social listening, and shared podcast experiences. He noted that the integration will also improve scalability and efficiency as the company grows its B2B offerings.

Synervoz CEO Jim Rand emphasized that Voice AI is becoming the next major interface in entertainment, and expressed enthusiasm about working with LiveOne to develop new, collaborative ways for users to discover and enjoy music, podcasts, and live content.

Thursday, LVO closed at $0.8846, down 2.25%, and is currently trading after hours at $0.861, down 2.67% on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.