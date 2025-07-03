LiveOne Partners With Synervoz To Advance Interactive Voice-Driven Audio Experiences

(RTTNews) - LiveOne (LVO), a creator-first music, entertainment, and tech platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Synervoz Communications, Inc. to co-develop innovative voice-enabled products and experiences.

The collaboration aims to integrate voice technology into native devices and operating systems, while also supporting LiveOne's expanding B2B initiatives.

LiveOne CEO Rob Ellin highlighted that the partnership will enhance user engagement through features like voice search, social listening, and shared podcast experiences. He noted that the integration will also improve scalability and efficiency as the company grows its B2B offerings.

Synervoz CEO Jim Rand emphasized that Voice AI is becoming the next major interface in entertainment, and expressed enthusiasm about working with LiveOne to develop new, collaborative ways for users to discover and enjoy music, podcasts, and live content.

Thursday, LVO closed at $0.8846, down 2.25%, and is currently trading after hours at $0.861, down 2.67% on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.