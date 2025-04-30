LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) Initiates Strategic Review Following $207M Napster Sale, Eyes Opportunities to Enhance Shareholder Value

LiveOne announces strategic options post-Napster sale, citing undervalued assets and projected revenues of over $112 million for FY2025.

Quiver AI Summary

LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a leading music, entertainment, and technology platform, announced it is exploring strategic options after the sale of Napster for $207 million, highlighting that its current stock valuation does not reflect its true value. The company anticipates revenues exceeding $112 million for fiscal year 2025, with $108 million coming from its audio division and adjusted EBITDA expected to exceed $16 million. LiveOne also has $6 million remaining in its share buyback program and over $50 million in B2B partnerships. The CEO, Robert Ellin, emphasized the need to unlock shareholder value and noted the global interest in their operations, which includes subsidiaries like Slacker Radio and PodcastOne.

Potential Positives

LiveOne's market capitalization is at $72.1 million, indicating a stable position in the market.

The company anticipates significant revenues for Fiscal Year 2025, expecting over $112 million, highlighting its growth potential.

LiveOne's audio division is projected to generate $108 million in revenues and $16 million in adjusted EBITDA, demonstrating strong operational performance.

The remaining $6 million share buyback program signals management's confidence in the company's value and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

LiveOne's announcement of exploring strategic options may indicate a lack of confidence in its current business model and financial stability, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's future direction.



The press release highlights potential risks, including reliance on a single customer for a substantial portion of revenue and issues related to fulfilling financial and operational agreements, which could threaten overall performance.



The statement regarding undervaluation of stock may suggest management's dissatisfaction with company performance, potentially undermining investor confidence and creating volatility in stock price.

FAQ

What is LiveOne's current market capitalization?

LiveOne has a market capitalization of $72.1 million.

What are LiveOne's anticipated revenues for FY 2025?

The expected revenues for FY 2025 are over $112 million.

How much is left in LiveOne's share buyback program?

There is $6 million remaining in LiveOne's share buyback program.

What does LiveOne's Audio Division revenue projection look like?

The Audio Division is projected to generate revenues of over $108 million.

What strategic options is LiveOne exploring?

LiveOne is exploring strategic options to enhance shareholder value following the sale of Napster.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $LVO stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LVO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LVO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LVO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LVO forecast page.

Full Release





Market Cap: $72.1 million



Market Cap: $72.1 million



Ranked Top 10 DSP



Ranked Top 10 DSP



Fiscal Year 2025 Expected Revenues: $112M+, Audio Division: Revenues $108M+ and Adjusted EBITDA* $16M+



Fiscal Year 2025 Expected Revenues: $112M+, Audio Division: Revenues $108M+ and Adjusted EBITDA* $16M+



Share Buyback: $6 million remaining



Share Buyback: $6 million remaining



B2B Partnerships: Over $50 million



B2B Partnerships: Over $50 million



Inbound M&A opportunities for LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) and subsidiaries Slacker Radio and PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC)







LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne (



Nasdaq: LVO



), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform, announced today that it is exploring strategic options following the $207M Napster sale.





Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO, commented, “In evaluating the market landscape, we firmly believe that our current stock valuation fails to accurately reflect the company's intrinsic value. Recent transactions, such as the sale of Napster for $207 million, reinforce our conviction that our assets and growth prospects are significantly undervalued. Furthermore, given the global interest in the company and our subsidiaries, we are initiating a strategic review to explore alternatives that enhance shareholder value.”







About LiveOne







Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq:



LVO



) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker, PodcastOne (Nasdaq:



PODC



), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR's OTT applications. For more information, visit



liveone.com



and follow us on



Facebook



,



Instagram



,



TikTok



,



YouTube



and Twitter at



@liveone



. For more investor information, please visit



ir.liveone.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; LiveOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; LiveOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; LiveOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; LiveOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to extend and/or refinance its indebtedness and/or repay its indebtedness when due; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne’s subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in LiveOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, filed with SEC on February 14, 2025, and in LiveOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and LiveOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. LiveOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







* About Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present Contribution Margin (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as measures of our performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, operating loss and or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures of our cash flows or liquidity.





We use Contribution Margin (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about these non-GAAP financial measures assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our business separate from non-operational factors that affect operating income (loss) and net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.





Contribution Margin (Loss) is defined as Revenue less Cost of Sales. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, other (income) expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and before (a) non-cash GAAP purchase accounting adjustments for certain deferred revenue and costs, (b) legal, accounting and other professional fees directly attributable to acquisition activity, (c) employee severance payments and third party professional fees directly attributable to acquisition or corporate realignment activities, (d) certain non-recurring expenses associated with legal settlements or reserves for legal settlements in the period that pertain to historical matters that existed at acquired companies prior to their purchase date and a one-time minimum guarantee to effectively terminate a live events distribution agreement post COVID-19, and (e) certain stock-based compensation expense. Management does not consider these costs to be indicative of our core operating results.





With respect to projected full Fiscal 2026 Adjusted EBITDA, a quantitative reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related charges and legal settlement reserves excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. We expect that the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.







LiveOne Press Contact:













press@liveone.com







Follow LiveOne on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter at



@liveone



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.