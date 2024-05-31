LiveOne (LVO) Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Up Y/Y

LiveOne LVO incurred a fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 loss of 3 cents per share compared with a loss of 6 cents a year ago. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 1 cent.



Revenues increased 21% year over year to $30.9 million and beat the consensus mark of $30 million. Despite the competitive market landscape, LVO reported top-line expansion year over year due to steady traction in the Audio Division coupled with cost-cutting measures and resource optimization strategies.



For the three months ended March 2024, Slacker Radio recorded net sales of $17.6 million, up nearly 25% year over year. PodcastOne’s net sales soared 32% year over year to $11.7 million. PodcastOne’s 73% stake is owned by LVO due to which its financial results are consolidated under this company.



For fiscal 2024, LiveOne generated revenues of $118.4 million, up 19% year over year. The Audio Division, encompassing Slacker Radio and PodcastOne, posted revenues of $109.3 million for fiscal 2024, representing a robust 26% growth from the previous year.



Also, paid members increased by 675,000 or 30% as of March end 2024. The total member count, including free ad-supported memberships, was roughly 3.75 million as of May 25, 2024, underscoring the company's growing user base.



Furthermore, LVO has undertaken a share buyback program, repurchasing 4.3 million total shares, including 392,000 shares since Apr 1, at an average price of $1.86. The company currently has $4.5 million remaining under its $10 million repurchase program.

LiveOne, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

LiveOne, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | LiveOne, Inc. Quote

Other Details

During the fiscal fourth quarter, adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA (excluding the CPS division) soared 124% year over year to $4.4 million. For fiscal 2024, adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA (excluding CPS division) was $14.1 million. Additionally, the Audio Division's adjusted EBITDA reached $20.6 million, marking a 17% increase from the prior year.



Operating loss during the quarter totaled $1.2 million compared with operating loss of $0.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Rising stock-based compensation expenses led to the downtick.



Capital expenditure during the quarter was nearly $0.8 million, including capitalized software costs, which form an integral part of the development of LiveOne’s integrated music player and pay-per-view services.

Outlook

For fiscal 2025, revenues are projected in the range of $140-$155 million.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the band of $16-$20 million.



It expects the Audio Division to record revenues ranging from $130-$140 million, with an adjusted EBITDA target of $20-$25 million.

Zacks Rank

LVO currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

