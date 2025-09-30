LiveOne (LVO) Price Target Increased by 882.14% to 22.44

The average one-year price target for LiveOne (NasdaqCM:LVO) has been revised to $22.44 / share. This is an increase of 882.14% from the prior estimate of $2.28 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 398.67% from the latest reported closing price of $4.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in LiveOne. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVO is 0.02%, an increase of 26.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.03% to 24,375K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FPURX - Fidelity Puritan Fund holds 5,567K shares representing 48.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,568K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVO by 0.16% over the last quarter.

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 2,747K shares representing 23.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,198K shares representing 19.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fleming James B Jr holds 1,836K shares representing 15.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,165K shares representing 10.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVO by 0.45% over the last quarter.

