LiveOne Expands Reach With Diverse Content: Will the Stock Gain?

LiveOne, Inc. LVO has collaborated with Kartoon Studios to unveil three new dynamic music and video channels for all age groups. The channels will start launching this fall, along with content from Kartoon Studios and LiveOne's extensive platforms.



The channel Baby Genius is for children aged two to eight, featuring animated adventures and sing-along music — a go-to for early childhood entertainment. Stan Lee Presents is aimed at kids and teens eight years and up, presenting music and stories from the Stan Lee Universe, offering action and inspiration. Cartoon Hangover will cater to teens 15 and older with edgy animation and the latest music, merging Frederator network favorites with fresh content to appeal to older audiences.



This partnership leverages the creative strengths and distribution capabilities of both companies to offer customized entertainment experiences across various platforms. It marks a major advancement in LiveOne’s mission to deliver diverse and engaging content for kids and teens, the company added.



This strategic alliance also underscores both companies’ dedication to providing high-quality, age-appropriate entertainment that appeals to diverse age groups.

LVO’s Focus on Deal Wins to Boost Top-Line Expansion

LiveOne is at the forefront of collaborations to solidify its foothold as a leader in the music and entertainment industry. In June 2024, the company unveiled a new coffee brand, Smyle Coffee, in collaboration with multi-platinum rapper and actor KYLE. The venture allowed LVO to foray into the coffee market worth $100 billion.



In July 2024, LiveOne partnered with Seekr Technologies, a company specializing in advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. The partnership is set to design the industry's first AI-driven search tool for beats and sounds, which will be available for creators by the end of the calendar.



In August 2024, it announced a multi-year agreement with TextNow, offering a full year of LiveOne’s Plus service at a reduced rate, along with exclusive content tailored specifically for TextNow customers.



In the last reported quarter, LiveOne’s revenues increased 19% year over year to $33.1, fueled by the continued success of the Audio Division, a strong pipeline and the addition of four new partnerships. LVO remains focused on B2B partnerships that now include four new major deals and 63 potential ones in the pipeline. It also clinched a $24 million partnership with a top streaming network, a Fortune 250 company, which is currently generating around $2 million in monthly revenues. Improving financial performance is likely to propel the stock trajectory upward in the long run.

LiveOne, Inc. Price and Consensus

LiveOne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LiveOne, Inc. Quote

LiveOne is one of the top streaming platforms, delivering a diverse selection of music, podcasts and live events. Known for its high-definition audio and exclusive content, it offers a rich entertainment experience for music enthusiasts globally.

LVO’S Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

LVO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 9.7% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 9.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

