LIVEONE Earnings Results: $LVO Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIVEONE ($LVO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, missing estimates of -$0.03 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $29,445,000, missing estimates of $31,660,874 by $-2,215,874.
LIVEONE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of LIVEONE stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 747,017 shares (-77.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $708,769
- FMR LLC removed 597,778 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $878,733
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 402,598 shares (+194.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $381,984
- EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC removed 358,974 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $527,691
- NO STREET GP LP removed 251,161 shares (-29.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $238,301
- PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 225,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $330,750
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 222,282 shares (+678.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $326,754
