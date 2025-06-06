LiveOne Appoints Steve McClurg as Chief Advisor to Drive Digital Asset Strategy and Growth

LiveOne appoints Steve McClurg as Chief Advisor, focusing on digital asset innovation and podcast monetization strategies.

LiveOne has appointed Steve McClurg as Chief Advisor, effective June 6, 2025. McClurg brings extensive expertise in crypto, blockchain, and digital assets, having sold his company Valkyrie to CoinShares and advised on several blockchain and DeFi initiatives. In his new role, he will help steer LiveOne's growth strategy, focusing on digital asset innovation, monetization of podcasts, and integration into institutional markets. LiveOne's Chairman and CEO, Robert Ellin, expressed enthusiasm about McClurg's unique blend of traditional finance and crypto experience, predicting it will be crucial for the company's ambitions in digital markets. LiveOne is a creator-first technology platform based in Los Angeles, with subsidiaries that include Slacker and PodcastOne, and aims to deliver premium entertainment experiences globally.

Steve McClurg's appointment as Chief Advisor adds significant expertise in crypto, blockchain, and digital asset strategies, which can enhance LiveOne's growth and innovation in these areas.

His notable background, including the successful sale of Valkyrie to CoinShares and experience with tokenized investment vehicles, positions him to bring valuable insights and leadership to LiveOne's strategic initiatives.

The press release highlights LiveOne's commitment to expanding into digital markets, underscoring their forward-looking approach and potential for new revenue streams through digital asset innovation.

LiveOne's reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue raises concerns about financial stability and vulnerability to market shifts.

The press release includes multiple forward-looking statements that highlight significant risks and uncertainties, indicating potential challenges in achieving growth and strategic goals.

There is mention of uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings, which may have negative implications for the company's financial health and reputation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $LVO stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LVO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LVO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LVO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LVO forecast page.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve as Chief Advisor," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveOne. "His track record in both traditional finance and crypto is unmatched, and his guidance will be instrumental as we accelerate our mission to enter digital markets."





"I am excited to contribute to the PodcastOne and LiveOne Teams," commented Steve McClurg, CEO of Canary Capital. "They have an amazing product with high growth potential. Rob is a visionary and a legend in entertainment, and I look forward to working with him."







About LiveOne







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne's reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; LiveOne's ability to continue as a going concern; LiveOne's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; LiveOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne's intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne's common stock from time to time under LiveOne's announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; LiveOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne's ability to extend and/or refinance its indebtedness and/or repay its indebtedness when due; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or LiveOne's ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in LiveOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 1, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, filed with SEC on February 14, 2025, and in LiveOne's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and LiveOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. LiveOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







