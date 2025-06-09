LiveOne Appoints Steve Lehman as Vice Chairman to Enhance Strategic Growth Initiatives

LiveOne appoints Steve Lehman as Vice Chairman to enhance strategic initiatives in live and video platforms.

Quiver AI Summary

LiveOne has appointed Steve Lehman as its Vice Chairman, leveraging his extensive experience leading major companies like NASDAQ and NYSE, as well as significant roles in media and technology startups. Lehman's background includes advisory positions with firms such as Valkyrie Bitcoin ETF and DocuSign, making him a valuable asset for LiveOne's strategic growth in both live and video platforms. Robert Ellin, LiveOne's Chairman and CEO, expressed enthusiasm about Lehman's addition to the team, citing his alignment with the company's vision in the digital entertainment sector. LiveOne, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a prominent music and entertainment platform, offering an array of content and experiences through various channels and subsidiaries.

Potential Positives

Steve Lehman's appointment as Vice Chairman brings extensive experience from leading Nasdaq and NYSE companies, which may enhance LiveOne's strategic initiatives.

Lehman will lead LiveOne's M&A efforts, potentially accelerating growth through new acquisitions.

His notable background in media, entertainment, and technology aligns with LiveOne's objectives, likely reinforcing their position in the digital entertainment landscape.

Potential Negatives

LiveOne's reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue presents a significant risk, as any loss from this customer could materially impact its financial health.

The press release highlights various uncertainties regarding LiveOne's ability to maintain compliance with financial and other debt covenants, which raises concerns about its overall financial stability.

LiveOne's statement about its ability to continue as a going concern is troubling, indicating potential challenges in sustaining operations moving forward.

FAQ

Who is Steve Lehman and what is his role at LiveOne?

Steve Lehman is appointed as Vice Chairman at LiveOne, leveraging his extensive experience in business and finance.

What companies did Steve Lehman lead before joining LiveOne?

Steve Lehman has been Chairman and CEO of NASDAQ and NYSE companies, including Premiere Radio, acquired by iHeartMedia.

How will Lehman contribute to LiveOne's strategic initiatives?

He will enhance and expand LiveOne's strategic and business initiatives in both live and video platforms.

What is LiveOne's focus as a company?

LiveOne focuses on delivering premium experiences in music, entertainment, and technology through memberships and events.

Where can I find more information about LiveOne?

More information about LiveOne can be found on their official website, liveone.com, and their social media channels.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $LVO stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LVO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LVO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Former Chairman and CEO of both NASDAQ and NYSE companies, including Premiere Radio, the largest radio network in the U.S., acquired by iHeartMedia



Lead LiveOne’s M&A efforts



Board member of Valkyrie Bitcoin ETF(Nasdaq) sold to CoinShares











LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne (



Nasdaq: LVO



), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform, announced today the appointment of Steve Lehman as its Vice Chairman. Lehman will leverage his extensive background in business and finance having headed both Nasdaq and NYSE companies, as well as start-up businesses in the media, entertainment, and tech industries.





Lehman has extensive experience on both boards of directors, and advisory boards, with companies including Vymedic Biotech, Valkyrie Bitcoin ETF (Nasdaq), CoFoundersLab, DocuSign, Krach Institute for Tech Deplomacy, Ucode and multiple other funded start-ups.





Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveOne, commented, "We are excited to welcome Steve Lehman to LiveOne. His extensive expertise in content, media, and strategic growth aligns perfectly with our vision as we continue to innovate and expand in the digital entertainment landscape."







About LiveOne







Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq:



LVO



) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker, PodcastOne (Nasdaq:



PODC



), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR's OTT applications. For more information, visit



liveone.com



and follow us on



Facebook



,



Instagram



,



TikTok



,



YouTube



and



X



at



@liveone



. For more investor information, please visit



ir.liveone.com



Forward-Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; LiveOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; LiveOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; LiveOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other debt covenants; LiveOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to repay its indebtedness when due; LiveOne’s ability to satisfy the conditions for closing on its announced additional convertible debentures financing; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne’s subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in LiveOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, filed with SEC on February 14, 2025, and in LiveOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and LiveOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. LiveOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







press@liveone.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.