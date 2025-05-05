LiveOne Announces First Annual Reality Games Featuring Stars from Love Island, Too Hot to Handle, and Love is Blind

LiveOne announces the Reality Games, a competition featuring reality stars, livestreamed in 2025 with A-list musical performances.

Quiver AI Summary

LiveOne, a creator-focused music and entertainment platform, announced the upcoming live stream of the inaugural Reality Games, an Olympic-style competition featuring stars from popular reality shows like Love Island, Too Hot to Handle, and Love is Blind. With a combined social reach of over 200 million, the event will showcase participants such as Kordell Beckham, Chloe Veitch, and Hannah Stocking, and will include musical performances from top artists. Set to occur in the latter half of 2025 and streamed globally, this announcement follows PPVOne's impressive growth, including 250+ livestreams to over 200 countries and over $30 million in revenue. LiveOne, based in Los Angeles, offers an array of entertainment services across various platforms.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the first annual Reality Games, showcasing a unique blend of reality stars and live music, likely to attract a diverse audience.

Collaboration with Elevate Agency highlights the company's strategic partnerships in the entertainment industry.

LiveOne's impressive performance metrics including 250+ livestreams to over 200 countries, 5 billion+ engagements, and $30 million+ in revenue position the company strongly in the market.

The participation of well-known talent and significant events enhances LiveOne's reputation and potential to draw significant viewership and participation.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes a partnership and event that centers around reality TV stars, which may detract from the company's perceived seriousness and brand image in the entertainment industry.

While highlighting significant revenue and engagement numbers, details on profitability and costs associated with the new initiative are absent, raising concerns about sustainability.

The focus on streaming reality content may alienate potential users who favor more traditional or diverse entertainment options, limiting audience growth opportunities.

FAQ

What is the Reality Games competition?

The Reality Games is an Olympic-style competition featuring stars from popular reality shows facing off in exciting events.

Who are the featured talent in the Reality Games?

Featured talent includes Kordell Beckham, Chloe Veitch, Chase Demoor, and others from top reality shows.

When will the Reality Games take place?

The in-person Reality Games event is scheduled for the second half of 2025.

How can I watch the Reality Games live stream?

The Reality Games will be live streamed via LiveOne, accessible on various platforms.

What are some notable events by PPVOne?

PPVOne's notable events include Rock in Rio, Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, and performances by Taylor Swift and Drake.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $LVO stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LVO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LVO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LVO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LVO forecast page.

Full Release





Featuring Reality Stars from







Love Island, Too Hot to Handle, and Love is Blind,







with a combined social reach exceeding 200 million.









Featured Talent:









- Kordell Beckham









- Chloe Veitch









- Chase Demoor









- Louis Russell









- Katherine LaPrell









- Hannah Stocking (Host)









- Adam Waheed (Host)









LiveOne's expands subsidiary PPVOne after streaming:









- 250+ livestreams to 200 + countries









- 5 billion+ engagements









- $30 million+ in revenue









- $5 million+ in EBITDA









PPVOne's notable livestreams and events include:









- Festivals: Rock in Rio, EDC, Outside Lands, Jazz Montreal









- Events: Social Gloves, Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, Ballerfest









- Talent: Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Drake







LOS ANGELES, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today that it will live stream the first annual



Reality Games



in partnership with Elevate Agency. The Reality Games is an Olympic-style competition that will bring together stars from top reality shows from each major network to face off in thrilling events. The event will also include musical performances from A-list talent.





The in-person event will take place in the second half of 2025 and will be live streamed via LiveOne. Follow @LiveOne on social platforms for schedule, lineup and ticket announcements.







About LiveOne







Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq:



LVO



) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq:



PODC



), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit



liveone.com



and follow us on



Facebook



,



Instagram



,



TikTok



,



YouTube



and Twitter at



@liveone



. For more investor information, please visit



ir.liveone.com



.







For media inquiries, please contact:







LiveOne IR Contact:





Liviakis Financial Communications, Inc.





(415) 389-4670







john@liviakis.com







LiveOne Press Contact:





LiveOne







press@liveone.com







Follow LiveOne on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter at



@liveone



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.