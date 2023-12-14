News & Insights

LiveOne Aims Additional Cost And Expense Reductions; To Cut Addl. 25% Staff By Year-End

December 14, 2023

(RTTNews) - Technology platform LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) announced Thursday that as part of its focus on profitability and generating cash from operations on a consolidated basis, LiveOne is implementing additional cost and expense reductions of $7.5 million to $10 million from both operations and corporate overhead. The company plans to cut an additional 25% of Staff by Year-End with a continued focus on utilizing Artificial Intelligence.

These actions are anticipated to increase the previously implemented annual cost savings to a total of over $40 million.

The company said it has already successfully reduced costs and overhead by an expected $30 million on an annual basis over the past two years, while focusing on the operating performance of our Audio Division.

