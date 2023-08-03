Livent's quarterly profit beats expectations on rising lithium demand

Adds earnings comparison, stock movement

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp LTHM.N posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday helped by rising demand for the electric vehicle battery metal.

The company posted second-quarter net income of $90.2 million, or 43 cents per share, compared to $60 million, or 31 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, Livent earned 51 cents per share. By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 47 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares fell slightly to $22.70 in after-hours trading.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)

