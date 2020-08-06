Livent's quarterly loss misses expectations as lithium sales sag

Adds earnings comparison, stock movement

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp LTHM.N reported a quarterly loss on Thursday that fell short of Wall Street's expectations as demand for the electric vehicle battery metal sagged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Livent warned that results are unlikely to improve in the short term, with lithium stockpiles high across the globe and prices for the white metal sliding. Rival Albemarle Corp ALB.Nissued a similar warning earlier on Thursday.

"Lithium demand was very weak in the second quarter, particularly in electric vehicle applications, as COVID-19 caused serious disruption and uncertainty throughout supply chains," Livent Chief Executive Paul Graves said in a news release.

Livent, which produces the metal in Argentina, posted a quarterly loss of $200,000, roughly break-even on a per-share basis, compared with a profit of $15.5 million, or 11 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts had expected earnings of 2 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue dropped 43 percent to $64.9 million.

Despite the short-term pain, Livent said it still expects EV sales to surge later this decade due in part to government mandates.

"We believe Livent is well positioned to navigate short-term industry weakness and is prepared to react to a return of more normalized demand growth," Graves said.

Shares of Philadelphia-based Livent fell 4.3 percent to close Thursday at $6.86.

The company planned to hold a conference call with investors to discuss the results on Thursday afternoon.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Diane Craft and Dan Grebler)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.