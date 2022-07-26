Markets
GM

Livent To Supply Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide To GM

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Livent Corp. (LTHM) said that it has entered into a multi-year agreement to provide battery-grade lithium hydroxide to General Motors Co (GM) over a six-year period beginning in 2025.

In Tuesday pre-market trade, LTHM was trading at $24.55 up $1.52 or 6.60%.

GM has contractually secured all battery raw material to support its goal of 1 million units of EV capacity in North America by the end of 2025.

Livent's battery-grade lithium hydroxide, made primarily from lithium extracted at its brine-based operations in South America, to be used in production of GM's electric vehicles.

Over the course of the agreement, Livent will increasingly supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide to GM from its manufacturing facilities in the U.S., with the goal of transitioning 100% of Livent's downstream lithium hydroxide processing for GM to North America.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM LTHM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular