Livent To Supply Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide To GM

(RTTNews) - Livent Corp. (LTHM) said that it has entered into a multi-year agreement to provide battery-grade lithium hydroxide to General Motors Co (GM) over a six-year period beginning in 2025.

In Tuesday pre-market trade, LTHM was trading at $24.55 up $1.52 or 6.60%.

GM has contractually secured all battery raw material to support its goal of 1 million units of EV capacity in North America by the end of 2025.

Livent's battery-grade lithium hydroxide, made primarily from lithium extracted at its brine-based operations in South America, to be used in production of GM's electric vehicles.

Over the course of the agreement, Livent will increasingly supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide to GM from its manufacturing facilities in the U.S., with the goal of transitioning 100% of Livent's downstream lithium hydroxide processing for GM to North America.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.