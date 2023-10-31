News & Insights

US Markets
LTHM

Livent quarterly profit misses, cuts forecast on expansion woes

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

October 31, 2023 — 04:35 pm EDT

Written by Ernest Scheyder for Reuters ->

Adds earnings comparison in paragraph four and expansion details in paragraph two

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp LTHM.N posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and cut its annual revenue and earnings forecast, citing expansion delays in Argentina.

The company pushed back the opening of a key expansion of its lithium operations in northern Argentina to next year from late 2023. The expansion is expected to boost production by 20,000 metric tons annually.

The company, which supplies lithium for Tesla TSLA.O and BMW BMWG.DE, posted third-quarter net income of $87.4 million, or 42 cents per share, compared to $77.6 million, or 37 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding restructuring charges and other one-time items, Philadelphia-based Livent earned 44 cents per share. By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 46 cents per share, according to IBES data from LSEG.

Livent said its merger with rival Allkem AKE.AX is on track to close by the end of the year. The combined company will be called Arcadium Lithium.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LTHM
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.