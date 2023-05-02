Livent quarterly profit jumps on rising lithium prices

May 2 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp LTHM.N reported a jump in second-quarter profit and raised its annual forecast on Tuesday, citing rising prices and sales of the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

The company, which has deals to supply the battery metal to General Motors Co GM.N, Tesla Inc TSLA.O and BMW BMWG.DE, posted net income of $114.8 million, or 55 cents per share, compared to $53.2 million, or 28 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

