News & Insights

World Markets
LTHM

Livent quarterly profit jumps on rising lithium prices

Credit: REUTERS/ERNEST SCHEYDER

May 02, 2023 — 04:13 pm EDT

Written by Ernest Scheyder for Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp LTHM.N reported a jump in second-quarter profit and raised its annual forecast on Tuesday, citing rising prices and sales of the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

The company, which has deals to supply the battery metal to General Motors Co GM.N, Tesla Inc TSLA.O and BMW BMWG.DE, posted net income of $114.8 million, or 55 cents per share, compared to $53.2 million, or 28 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LTHM
GM
TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.