Livent quarterly loss shrinks as lithium demand starts to rebound

May 3 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp LTHM.N posted a quarterly loss on Monday that shrank from the year-ago period on rising demand for the electric vehicle battery metal, and the company said it would resume expansions in the United States and Argentina.

Philadelphia-based Livent posted a first-quarter net loss of $800,000, or a penny per share, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or a penny per share, in the year-ago period.

