Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Livent Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Livent had debt of US$298.9m, up from US$211.1m in one year. However, it also had US$21.5m in cash, and so its net debt is US$277.4m.

How Strong Is Livent's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:LTHM Debt to Equity History May 22nd 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Livent had liabilities of US$60.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$332.8m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$21.5m in cash and US$106.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$264.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Livent has a market capitalization of US$2.56b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Livent's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Livent made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$311m, which is a fall of 13%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Livent's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$11m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$69m of cash over the last year. So to be blunt we think it is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Livent (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

