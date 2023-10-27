Livent (LTHM) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Livent Corporation LTHM is slated to report third-quarter 2023 results after the closing bell on Oct 31.



Livent beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters while delivered in line result on the other occasion. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 19%, on average. The company is expected to have benefited from higher volumes on healthy lithium demand. However, weaker prices and higher costs are likely to have hurt its third-quarter performance.



The stock is down 51.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3.6% rise.







Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What Do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter consolidated revenues for Livent is currently pegged at $274.8 million, which calls for a rise of around 18.7% year over year.

Some Factors to Watch For

The company is expected to have benefited, in the third quarter, from healthy customer demand. Lithium demand is being driven by higher electric vehicle (EV) sales and higher battery installations for EVs. Strong customer demand and expansion actions are likely to have driven its volumes in the quarter to be reported.



However, lower realized pricing for lithium products due to weaker market prices is expected to have impacted the company’s performance in the third quarter. Higher operating costs are also likely to have weighed on its margins.

Livent Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Livent Corporation price-eps-surprise | Livent Corporation Quote

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Livent this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Livent is -4.39%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter is currently pegged at 46 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Livent currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA, scheduled to release earnings on Nov 1, has an Earnings ESP of +5.39% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for AXTA’s earnings for the third quarter is currently pegged at 38 cents.



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, slated to release earnings on Nov 1, has an Earnings ESP of +4.79% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The consensus mark for CF’s third-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 94 cents.



Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, scheduled to release third-quarter earnings on Nov 8, has an Earnings ESP of +2.96%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinross' earnings for the third quarter is currently pegged at 10 cents. KGC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Livent Corporation (LTHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.