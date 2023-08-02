Livent (LTHM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Livent Corporation LTHM is slated to report second-quarter 2023 results after the closing bell on Aug 3.



Livent beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters while delivered in line result on the other occasion. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 22%, on average. The company’s second-quarter results are expected to reflect the benefits of higher realized pricing and strong lithium demand.



The stock is down 0.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 10.7% rise.







Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Zacks Model

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Livent this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earning beat.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Livent is +2.43%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter is currently pegged at 46 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Livent currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

What Do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter consolidated revenues for Livent is currently pegged at $257 million, which calls for a rise of around 17.5% year over year.

Some Factors to Watch For

The company is expected to have benefited, in the second quarter, from strong demand and high lithium pricing, aided by strong market conditions. Lithium demand is being driven by higher electric vehicle (EV) sales and higher battery installations for EVs. Strong customer demand is likely to have driven its volumes in the June quarter.



Higher realized pricing for lithium products is expected to have driven the company’s top line and margins in the quarter to be reported. Tight supply-demand conditions are likely to have supported prices in the quarter.

Livent Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Livent Corporation price-eps-surprise | Livent Corporation Quote

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

