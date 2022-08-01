Livent (LTHM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Livent Corporation LTHM is slated to report second-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Aug 2.



Livent’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 34.8%, on average. The company posted a negative earnings surprise of 50% in the last reported quarter. The company’s second-quarter results are expected to reflect the benefits of higher realized pricing and strong lithium demand.



The stock is up 24.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 18.9% decline.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Zacks Model

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Livent this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earning beat.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Livent is +18.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter is currently pegged at 30 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Livent currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

What Do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter consolidated revenues for Livent is currently pegged at $220.4 million, which calls for a rise of around 115.6% year over year.

Some Factors to Watch For

The company is expected to have benefited, in the second quarter, from strong demand and high lithium pricing, aided by strong market conditions. Lithium demand is being driven by higher electric vehicle (EV) sales and higher battery installations for EVs.



Higher realized pricing is expected to have driven the company’s top line and margins in the June quarter. Tight supply-demand conditions are likely to have supported prices in the quarter. Livent is also expected to have gained from a favorable product mix.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider, as our model shows these have too the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Cabot Corporation CBT, slated to release earnings on Aug 8, has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Cabot’s fiscal third-quarter earnings has been revised 1% upward in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT’s earnings for the quarter is pegged at $1.53.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD, slated to release earnings on Aug 4, has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Air Products’ fiscal third-quarter earnings has been stable over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for APD’s earnings for the quarter stands at $2.61.



ATI Inc. ATI, scheduled to release earnings on Aug 4, has an Earnings ESP of +0.90% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s second-quarter earnings has been revised 17.8% upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for ATI’s earnings for the quarter is currently pegged at 37 cents.



