Livent (LTHM) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Livent Corporation LTHM is slated to report first-quarter 2023 results after the closing bell on May 2.



Livent beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and delivered in-line results on the other occasion. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 21.1%, on average. The company’s first-quarter results are expected to reflect the benefits of higher realized pricing and strong lithium demand.



The stock has declined 1.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4.7% decline.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What Do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter consolidated revenues for Livent is currently pegged at $242.2 million, which calls for a rise of around 68.8% year over year.

Some Factors to Watch For

The company is expected to have benefited, in the first quarter, from strong demand and high lithium pricing, aided by strong market conditions. Lithium demand is being driven by higher electric vehicle (EV) sales and higher battery installations for EVs. Strong customer demand is likely to have driven its volumes in the March quarter.



Higher realized pricing for lithium products is expected to have supported the company’s top line and margins in the quarter to be reported. Tight supply-demand conditions are likely to have supported prices in the quarter.

Livent Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Livent Corporation price-eps-surprise | Livent Corporation Quote

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Livent this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Livent is -2.25%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the first quarter is currently pegged at 39 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Livent currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

