Livent (LTHM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed at $17.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 20.64% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Livent will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, up 14.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $274.94 million, up 18.71% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion, which would represent changes of +53.57% and +32.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Livent currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Livent has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.07 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.49, which means Livent is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that LTHM has a PEG ratio of 0.23 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Specialty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Livent Corporation (LTHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.