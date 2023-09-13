Livent (LTHM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed the most recent trading day at $19.71, moving -1.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 6.87% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Livent as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $274.94 million, up 18.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion, which would represent changes of +53.57% and +32.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.18% higher. Livent currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Livent is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.61, so we one might conclude that Livent is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that LTHM has a PEG ratio of 0.27 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LTHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Livent Corporation (LTHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.