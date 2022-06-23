Livent (LTHM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Livent (LTHM) closed at $23.33, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 17.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 11.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Livent as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 650% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $219.12 million, up 114.4% from the prior-year quarter.

LTHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $817.09 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +583.33% and +94.36%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Livent currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Livent's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.66, which means Livent is trading at a premium to the group.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

